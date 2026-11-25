A tragic mid-air collision at Skydive Elsinore on November 20, 2026, claimed two lives during a record attempt. The FAA confirmed equipment functioned correctly as the industry reflects on safety protocols.

Two skydivers died on Friday, November 20, 2026, after their parachades became entangled in mid-air approximately 150 feet above the landing zone at Skydive Elsinore. The fatal incident occurred while a large group of athletes was practicing for a significant milestone in women's vertical skydiving records. General Manager Josh Hall of Skydive Elsinore confirmed he witnessed the collision and noted that one of the women entered the final approach pattern without seeing the other jumper.

The Federal Aviation Administration investigated the crash and determined that the equipment on both deceased women performed correctly throughout the descent. The accident ended the lives of two experienced athletes who were part of a coordinated effort to break the California state record of 12 participants in a formation for women's upright vertical skydiving. This specific discipline requires jumpers to maintain a seated position relative to one another while falling at high speeds.

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Record-Breaking Attempts and Future Goals

Although the fatal incident halted the immediate attempt on the state record, the broader group continued their training activities shortly after the tragedy. Two days following the collision at Skydive Elsinore, other members of the formation team successfully broke the California record with a group of 18 people linking together in the seated position. This achievement highlights the high level of skill and coordination required in modern formation skydiving.

The deceased athletes had also been planning to participate in a larger effort to set a world record for the same discipline. They intended to join approximately 40 other jumpers in an attempt to break the world record of 32 participants. That specific event was scheduled to take place at Skydive Arizona in Eloy, a location situated about 60 miles south of Phoenix. The cancellation of that future plan underscores the sudden disruption caused by the events at Elsinore.

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Industry Reflections on Safety and Control

Among those deeply affected by the accident is Dan Brodsky-Chenfeld, a 64-year-old general manager at Skydive Perris known in the skydiving community as Dan BC. With 32,000 skydives under his belt, Brodsky-Chenfeld described himself as generally lucky and safe, but noted a profound shift in his mindset after the birth of his first child 32 years ago. He recalled making a specific promise to his infant daughter that he would return home safely from every jump.

Brodsky-Chenfeld emphasized that once he made that commitment to his family, he realized he could guarantee a safe landing every time. He stated that skydivers can control their descent safely provided they avoid lightning or unusual external events. He believes that making the right decisions regarding situational awareness is the key to preventing accidents like the one at Elsinore. His extensive experience serves as a reminder of the extreme risks involved in the sport despite rigorous training.

Safety Protocols and Community Impact

The skydiving community at Skydive Elsinore remains focused on the granular details of safety that govern every jump. The sport is highly choreographed, especially during formation jumps where the current record stands at 400 connected skydivers. Safety checks begin long before the aircraft takes off and continue until the jumper is mere feet above the ground. Jason Terwilliger, a 49-year-old resident of Lake Elsinore, stressed the importance of constant vigilance.

Terwilliger advised that jumpers must beware of who is around them at all times. He emphasized the critical need to ensure proper separation from other skydivers during freefall and canopy deployment. This focus on spatial awareness is essential in preventing collisions, which remain a primary risk in dense formation jumping. The tragedy has reinforced these protocols for the dozens of other skydivers practicing at the facility.

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The community at Skydive Elsinore continues to prepare for future jumps as they process the loss. Athletes are seen preparing their parachutes and boarding planes with the same discipline as before. The sport demands a unique blend of adrenaline and precision, where split-second decisions determine survival. As the investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration concludes, the focus remains on honoring the victims while maintaining the highest standards of safety.

Next Steps in Record Attempts

While the world record attempt at Skydive Arizona is now postponed or cancelled due to the circumstances, the momentum in formation skydiving continues. The successful breaking of the California record by 18 participants just two days after the accident demonstrates the resilience of the team. The group remains dedicated to their goal of setting the world record for 32-person formations.

Operators at Skydive Elsinore and Skydive Perris continue to manage their operations with heightened attention to detail. The incident serves as a somber reminder for all participants, from novices to veterans like Dan Brodsky-Chenfeld. The commitment to safety and mutual awareness is more vital than ever as the sport pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the sky.