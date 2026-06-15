Fatal Shooting of San Francisco Man in Oakland Tesla Investigated as Homicide

Oakland police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old San Francisco man who was killed while driving his Tesla on Seminary Avenue. The incident, the city's 24th homicide of the year, occurred in broad daylight and remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.

Oakland police and crime scene technicians responded to a fatal shooting incident on Sunday morning, June 14, 2026, in the 1300 block of Seminary Avenue near International Boulevard.

According to authorities, a 41-year-old man from San Francisco was shot while driving a Tesla in the residential neighborhood. The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m., and the shots originated from outside the vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is currently withheld pending notification of his family.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the circumstances that led the man to be in that area and are working to establish a motive for the violence. As of now, no suspects have been taken into custody. This tragic event marks the 24th homicide recorded in Oakland for the year 2026, a figure that is lower compared to the same period in the previous year, which saw 35 homicides. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Individuals with tips can contact homicide investigators directly at 510-238-3821 or call the dedicated tip line at 510-238-7950. Furthermore, any members of the public who possess video footage or other images that could aid the investigation are asked to submit them via email to cidvideo@oaklandca.gov. The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement works to piece together the events of that morning and bring those responsible to justice





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