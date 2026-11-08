Fatal Shooting Incident Disrupts Winston-Salem State University Homecoming Weekend

Winston-Salem State University faces tragedy as one student dies and three others are wounded during campus shootings on Saturday night. Police lock down campus during homecoming weekend events.

Winston-Salem State University experienced a severe security crisis on Saturday night when law enforcement responded to reports of gun violence on its campus. Police received the initial emergency call at 9:45 p.m. and discovered that two separate shooting incidents had occurred in quick succession. The violent event resulted in the death of one individual and left three other people wounded. The institution immediately secured all buildings and restricted movement across the university grounds.

Campus Lockdown Duration And Response

The university administration activated a full campus lockdown shortly after the initial police report at 9:45 p.m. Authorities maintained strict control over the campus environment until 1:25 a.m. on Sunday morning. Once the area was deemed secure, police allowed students to walk safely to their dormitories. This extended lockdown disrupted all nighttime activities and forced the university to suspend operations for the remainder of the evening and into the early hours of Sunday.

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Homecoming Weekend Football Event

The shootings took place during Winston-Salem State University's annual homecoming weekend celebrations. The event typically draws large crowds and features significant athletic competitions, including a football matchup against rival Fayetteville State University. Games for the weekend were held at Bowman Gray Stadium. The timing of the violence coincided with peak attendance for homecoming festivities, creating a tense atmosphere for students, alumni, and staff gathered for the traditional celebration of school spirit.

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Victim Information And Investigation Status

Law enforcement agencies have not yet released specific details regarding the identities of the deceased or the wounded individuals. The medical condition of the three victims who survived the shooting has also not been made public. Investigators are currently working to determine if the perpetrators have any formal ties to the university. No suspects have been identified or arrested at this stage, and the connection between the two separate shooting incidents remains under active review by police.

Security Measures And Community Impact

The incident has prompted heightened security awareness across the Winston-Salem State University community. The disruption of the homecoming weekend events serves as a stark reminder of the potential for violence even during celebratory campus gatherings. Administrators and police are likely to review their response protocols following the two-hour lockdown period. The community is now awaiting further updates from authorities as the investigation into the dual shooting incidents continues to develop.