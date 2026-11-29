Fatal Shooting in Zanesville Leads to Arrest and Homicide Charges
Police arrested 22-year-old Tylor A. Runyon following a fatal shooting at the 1825 Adams Lane Apartments, using ballistic evidence and surveillance video to identify the suspect.
A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Zanesville has led to an arrest and multiple homicide-related charges, according to police. On Nov. 23 around 10:20 a.m., Zanesville PD responded to a report of shots fired at the 1825 Adams Lane Apartments.
Investigators obtained a description of the suspect vehicle and were able to quickly locate it in a nearby parking lot. Detectives were able to identify the shooter as 22-year-old Tylor A. Runyon after collecting ballistic evidence, surveillance video and other evidence. Police were called to the 3200 block of Mayfair Park Place just after 3:30 p.m. on report of a shooting.
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