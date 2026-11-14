Fatal Shooting in Redmond Leaves One Dead; Suspects Flee

Redmond Police investigate a fatal shooting on Avondale Road Friday afternoon. One victim died at Harborview Medical Center while two suspects remain at large.

The Redmond Police Department is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Redmond, Washington area on Friday afternoon. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the incident took place around 3:30 p.m. in the 18300 block of Avondale Road. This location is situated within the city limits of Redmond, a major technology hub in King County.

The Victim and Medical Response

During the incident, a victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was immediately transported to Harborview Medical Center. Tragically, the individual died while en route to the hospital. The Redmond Police Department has not yet released the identity of the victim, as next-of-kin notifications are currently underway. The hospital is located in Seattle and serves as the region's only level one trauma center.

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Suspects Flee in Vehicle

Investigators believe that two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle immediately following the shooting. Both individuals remain outstanding and have not been taken into custody. The Redmond Police Department is treating the suspects as dangerous and is urging the public to exercise extreme caution. Law enforcement has not yet released descriptions of the suspects or the specific make and model of the vehicle they used to escape.

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No Immediate Community Threat

Despite the severity of the crime, the Redmond Police Department stated that they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the broader community. Officials emphasized that the incident appears to be isolated rather than part of a larger pattern of violence. However, they encouraged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 911. This approach aims to maintain public safety without causing unnecessary panic.

Public Appeal for Information

The Redmond Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects and solving the case. Anyone who has information about the shooting or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Redmond Police at 425-556-2500. Detectives are particularly interested in speaking with individuals who may have seen the suspects' vehicle in the 18300 block of Avondale Road around the time of the incident. The investigation remains active as detectives continue to analyze evidence and follow leads.