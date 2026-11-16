Everett Police investigate a deadly shooting near Highland Drive and 63rd Street SE that killed a man in his fifties and injured a woman in her forties.

The Everett Police Department is investigating a tragic incident that resulted in the death of one man and serious injury to a woman following a shooting at a residential property in Everett. The incident occurred early Monday morning in the vicinity of Highland Drive and 63rd Street SE. Emergency responders were initially dispatched to the residence for a report of an assault involving a weapon, which quickly escalated into a major crime scene investigation.

Evelyn Police Confirm Fatal Shooting Incident

According to statements provided by Natalie Given, a representative of the Everett Police Department, the responding officers made a grim discovery upon arrival. They located a deceased male individual who was in his fifties. Simultaneously, they identified a woman in her forties who suffered an obvious and severe gunshot wound to her face. The severity of the injuries required immediate medical intervention for the survivor.

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Everett Fire personnel arrived on the scene to provide emergency medical care. They transported the injured woman to the hospital for further treatment and stabilization. The department confirmed via its official Facebook page that the woman remains in the hospital. Two other individuals who were present in the home during the incident were reportedly unharmed and did not sustain any injuries from the shooting event.

Robert Pattinson Cast as James Bond Actor

In unrelated entertainment news, actor Robert Pattinson has been announced as the next actor to portray the iconic character James Bond. This casting marks a significant shift for the long-running spy franchise, as Pattinson transitions from his role as a teenage vampire to becoming the world's most famous secret agent. The announcement has generated considerable discussion among film enthusiasts and critics worldwide regarding the future direction of the franchise.

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Pattinson's casting brings a new dynamic to the role, leveraging his established reputation in serious dramatic roles. Fans and media outlets are closely monitoring how this choice will influence the upcoming installments of the spy series. The transition represents a major career milestone for the actor, expanding his portfolio beyond the fantasy and drama genres into the action-spy thriller landscape.

Seattle Area Crime and Safety Incidents

Meanwhile, across the region, other law enforcement agencies are handling separate violent incidents. In Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood, a reported stabbing left one man in serious condition following an alleged argument over laundry. This incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding domestic disputes and interpersonal conflicts in residential areas. Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing to determine potential charges.

Additionally, two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood on Sunday, near Magnuson Park. These separate events underscore the diverse range of violent crimes being addressed by police departments across the metropolitan area. Each incident requires thorough investigation to ensure public safety and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

Other Regional Law Enforcement and Community Updates

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Sunday around 8 p.m. near 113th Street S. and Pacific Avenue in the Spanaway area. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A twenty-year-old suspected driver is in custody and could face preliminary charges including DUI, vehicular homicide, felony eluding, and reckless driving.

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In the community sector, a $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and charge in the 1988 killing of then twenty-year-old Robyn Kenworthy. This cold case appeal seeks to bring closure to the victim's family after decades of silence. Additionally, a Seattle man was arrested Tuesday on an indictment charged with submitting false information to obtain immigration status for others, reflecting ongoing efforts to maintain legal integrity in immigration processes.

On a different note, DSP Connections (DSPC) has announced opportunities for people to take on a side hustle while making a significant community difference. This initiative aims to engage residents in meaningful work that supports social services. Meanwhile, the Home Comfort Alliance has released its 2026 Seattle furnace cost guide, addressing concerns about heating costs during cold snaps.

Healthcare professionals Meier and co-authors have concluded a ten-year trial measuring outcomes of over three hundred patients treated with CyberKnife across twenty-one centers. This research provides valuable data on treatment efficacy. In consumer news, the USDA Organic designation continues to cut through grocery label noise with trusted guarantees. Homeowners are also advised to check their air conditioning systems as temperatures climb, and to beware of uninvited scammers claiming to see property damage.