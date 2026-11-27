A man in his 20s was fatally shot after a fight broke out following the Chelsea High School and East Boston High School football game on Thanksgiving Eve. Police identify Robert Acosta as a suspect in the violence.

A fatal shooting occurred on Thanksgiving Eve following a football matchup between Chelsea High School and East Boston High School. The incident took place at the conclusion of the game when a fight erupted among attendees. A man in his 20s was shot and killed during the altercation. Authorities confirmed that the victim was not a student from either participating school.

Police Identify Robert Acosta In Shooting

Law enforcement officials have identified 29-year-old Robert Acosta as a person involved in the fight. During the gunfire exchange, Acosta was also struck by bullets and sustained injuries. Police stated that Acosta was hit by the same gunfire that resulted in the death of the man in his 20s. The shooting took place in the vicinity of the football field after the game ended.

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Chelsea Public Schools Issue Statement

Chelsea Public Schools released an official statement regarding the tragedy. The district clarified that preliminary findings show the victim was not enrolled at Chelsea High School or East Boston High School. Officials described the event as an isolated incident unrelated to the student body or school activities. The statement expressed deep sadness over the senseless act of violence.

Condolences Extended To Victim Family

The school district extended heartfelt condolences to the victim's family, friends, and loved ones. They emphasized the tragedy of the loss and the impact on the community. The statement aimed to reassure parents and students that this was not a school-related issue. Authorities continue to investigate the specific circumstances surrounding the fight.

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Investigation Into Fight Continues

Police are actively working to determine the full scope of the altercation. The focus remains on understanding the trigger for the fight and the individuals involved. Robert Acosta's condition and further details about his involvement are being monitored. The community is urging anyone with information to come forward to assist the investigation.

Community Reacts To Violence

The shooting has shocked the local community following what was expected to be a regular holiday sports event. Thanksgiving Eve games are common, but this incident has cast a somber mood over the area. Residents are calling for peace and an end to violence around school events. The identity of the victim has not been publicly released at this time.