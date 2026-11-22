Parma police report three deaths and one injury at a baby shower event following a domestic dispute. Authorities have identified victims and taken a suspect into custody while investigating the incident.

Three individuals lost their lives and one was injured during a shooting incident at a baby shower event in Parma, Ohio, on Saturday, November 21, 2026. Parma Police Department officers responded to the Pandora Magical Events Venue, located approximately ten miles south of Cleveland, to find a violent confrontation involving multiple shooters.

The Shooting Incident And Victims

Authorities have identified two of the deceased as seventeen-year-old Leasia England and forty-five-year-old Jayson Townsend. Police confirmed that Townsend was the father of the woman for whom the baby shower was being organized. The expectant mother was present at the venue but sustained no injuries during the shooting.

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The third victim was a nineteen-year-old male who was also one of the shooters involved in the attack. This individual died at the scene. Officials have not yet released his name. A third victim, a thirty-nine-year-old woman, was shot in the leg and survived. Her identity has not been made public at this time.

Suspect Custody And Investigation Details

Police took a twenty-nine-year-old man into custody. He is currently the only suspect held in connection with the shooting. Authorities have not filed immediate charges against him. Detective Scott Traxler stated that investigators are working to determine if the man acted as the primary aggressor or if he was defending himself during the altercation.

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Preliminary information suggests that the nineteen-year-old shooter was the father of the unborn baby. Witnesses told police that he was not invited to the event. The man in custody appears to be a relative of the expectant mother. Both firearms involved in the shooting were recovered by law enforcement officers.

Ongoing Forensic And Witness Reviews

Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance video footage and interviewing witnesses to reconstruct the events that led to the violence. Investigators expect ballistics testing may be necessary to determine which specific gun fired each fatal or non-fatal shot. The investigation is ongoing to clarify the exact sequence of actions taken by each individual.

Parma Police continue to urge anyone with additional information to come forward. The department remains focused on establishing the full context of the domestic dispute that escalated into the fatal shooting. A press conference with further updates is expected as the investigation progresses.