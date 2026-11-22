A shootout at a Parma, Ohio venue during a baby shower resulted in three deaths and one injury. Police identified the victims and arrested a suspect following the violent incident on Saturday evening.

Parma Police have confirmed that three people died and one person survived after a violent shootout erupted at a baby shower on Saturday evening. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at Pandora's Magical Events Venue located approximately 8 miles south of Cleveland. Authorities identified the victims as a 19-year-old father-to-be a 17-year-old girl and the child's 45-year-old grandfather. Police stated that a 29-year-old man believed to be the second shooter was taken into custody following the lethal exchange of gunfire.

The tragedy unfolded inside the event venue while guests were gathered to celebrate the upcoming arrival of a new child. Shots were fired between the expectant 19-year-old father and the 29-year-old suspect during the private gathering. When Parma Police officers arrived on the scene they discovered three deceased victims suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. A fourth victim a 39-year-old woman was found with a leg wound but officers confirmed she is expected to survive her injuries.

Also read Three killed, one injured in shooting at Ohio baby shower, police say

The Medical Examiner has formally identified two of the deceased individuals in the investigation. The victims were identified as 45-year-old Jayson Lamont Townsend who was the father of the unborn child and 17-year-old Leasia England. The third victim was confirmed to be the 19-year-old expectant father who reportedly initiated the gunfire. Police officials are working to determine the exact motive behind the confrontation that ended in such a devastating loss of life.

The condition of the mother-to-be remained unclear to the public as the investigation progressed. Police did not immediately release details regarding the pregnant woman's status when they first arrived at the scene. The focus for investigators remained on processing the crime scene and securing the perimeter around the venue. Law enforcement emphasized that they were gathering forensic evidence to understand the sequence of events that led to the violence.

Advertisement

Parma Police issued a statement to the community confirming the severity of the situation and reassuring residents that there was no ongoing danger. Officers established a strict perimeter around the area to facilitate the investigation and ensure public safety. Local residents were advised to avoid the immediate vicinity to allow emergency personnel to operate without obstruction. The police department worked diligently to clear the area while maintaining a visible presence to deter any further incidents.

The closure of Ridge Road remained in effect both north and southbound between Velma and Marlborough streets. This road closure was implemented specifically to facilitate the investigation and evidence collection at the scene. The closure was necessary to allow investigators to process the location without interference from traffic or bystanders. Police maintained these restrictions until they were satisfied with the integrity of the evidence gathered at the site.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shootout are currently underway by the Parma Police Department. Detectives are working to determine the exact motive and sequence of events that led to the violence. The arrested suspect is being held as the investigation progresses through the legal system. Authorities have not yet released information regarding potential prior disputes between the families involved.

The case remains under active review as police seek to complete their forensic analysis and interviews. The community is mourning the loss of three individuals during what should have been a joyous celebration. The tragedy has sparked conversations about violence and safety in public gatherings. Police continue to urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward to help resolve the case.