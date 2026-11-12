Fatal Shooting at D.C. Gym Ends in Suspect Suicide

A shooting at a D.C. gym killed one person and injured four others before the suspect died by suicide. Police confirmed the incident occurred near Logan Circle with no current motive identified.

One person died and four others were injured during a mass shooting near a gym in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, November 12. The violent incident concluded with the death of the gunman, who took his own life after barricading himself inside an apartment building. D.C. Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the active shooter situation in the Logan Circle neighborhood via social media early that morning.

Details of the D.C. Gym Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department reported that the shooting began inside the VIDA gym located near the intersection of 15th Street and P Street. Officials stated that one person was killed at the establishment while three other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One additional victim remains in critical condition as medical teams treat the wounded.

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Approximately 50 gym members evacuated the building after hearing loud bangs inside the facility. A fire alarm was triggered during the chaos, prompting a rapid evacuation of everyone present. Witnesses described a scene of immediate confusion as patrons tried to understand the source of the explosions they heard.

Suspect Barricades and Suicide

Following the initial gunfire, the suspect, identified as an unnamed white male, fled to an apartment building on the same block. Police cleared both the gym and the adjacent apartment building as officers worked to locate the gunman. Authorities heard gunshots coming from the seventh floor of the residential building shortly after the evacuation.

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The suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment on the upper floor, prompting a negotiation standoff. Police negotiators spoke with the individual for more than an hour before a single gunshot was heard. Officers subsequently forced their way into the apartment and found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted wound.

Witness Accounts and Police Response

Witnesses described hearing loud bangs that initially left everyone confused about the nature of the threat. One witness recalled seeing a person lying on the floor with visible blood, confirming that a gunshot had occurred. Another individual with a better view of the scene informed others that the shooter was dead.

As police officers ran inside the building, they stopped at the entrance to ask evacuees for a description of the suspect. The U.S. Secret Service is also responding to reports of shots fired near the White House on 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. This security deployment comes less than one month after the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Community Impact and Ongoing Investigation

The incident has left residents in the Logan Circle neighborhood in a state of shock. Police have not yet released a motive for the shooting or publicly named the suspect. Law enforcement officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the event and the suspect's background.

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There is currently no identified motive for the violence, and investigators are examining the suspect's history. The confirmation of the suspect's death via suicide has ended the immediate threat to the public in that area. Authorities continue to work with the community to provide support and answers in the days following the tragedy.