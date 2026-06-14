Fatal Plane Crash Claims 12 Lives During Skydiving Outing in Missouri

A skydiving plane crashed and burned shortly after takeoff from Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri, killing all 12 people on board. The NTSB and FAA are investigating the cause of the tragedy, which may have involved power loss during a turn. The incident raises ongoing concerns about safety standards for private skydiving operations.

A plane carrying a pilot and 11 passengers on a skydiving outing crashed and caught fire in a field near Butler Memorial Airport in Butler , Missouri , on Sunday, June 14, 2026, killing all aboard.

According to Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson, the crash occurred shortly after takeoff around 11:30 a.m., and some family members of the occupants witnessed the tragic event. The wreckage, a mangled heap of blue and silver metal, lay in the grass near the airport, with a large presence of emergency vehicles. Clergy and volunteers were on-site to assist relatives, while authorities worked to identify the victims and notify next of kin.

Federal Aviation Administration officials were present, and a National Transportation Safety Board team was dispatched to investigate. The aircraft, a Pacific Aerospace 750XL turboprop operated by Skydive Kansas City, had just taken off and was making a left turn when it crashed. Acting airport manager and Bates County Emergency Management director Dennis Jacobs suggested the plane may have lost power, attempted to reach the highway for an emergency landing, stalled, and went down nose-first, igniting a fire.

First responders extinguished the blaze and found no evidence that anyone attempted to jump before impact. The 750XL is a model commonly used for skydiving, capable of carrying over 4,000 pounds and operating from short runways. FAA records indicate the plane was built in 2010. FlightAware data showed the aircraft completed two flights earlier that day, plus additional flights on Friday and Saturday.

Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti, a former NTSB and FAA crash investigator, noted that skydiving operations are often regulated under less stringent private aircraft rules rather than stricter charter or airline standards, which can lead to maintenance issues and inadequate safety culture. The exact cause of this crash will not be determined for a year or more pending the NTSB's final report.

The small Butler airport, serving about 30 private aircraft including crop dusters and skydive operators, is located roughly 65 miles south of Kansas City. The skydiving season in the region typically runs from late March or April through October or November. The crash occurred on a sunny day, and the investigation will examine all factors, including maintenance records, flight path, and weather conditions





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