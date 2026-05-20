Fatal Pickup Truck Crash in East Oakland Leaves Three Dead and Five Injured

Three people have been confirmed dead and five people injured in a deadly accident involving a pickup truck. The collision took place outside a store at the 8400 block of International Boulevard near 85th Avenue in Oakland.

A speeding pickup truck crashed into a crowd of people in East Oakland late on Saturday evening, resulting in three fatalities and five injuries. The accident took place outside a store at the 8400 block of International Boulevard near 85th Avenue.

Earlier in the day, one of the injured individuals, a 17-year-old Oakland boy, was being held on suspicion of multiple counts of vehicular manslaughter and hit and run. This particular teenager is being reviewed by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office to determine formal charges against him





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Pickup Truck Accident East Oakland Accident Fatalities Injuries Speeding Hit And Run

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