Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash on A30 Claims Young Boy's Life, Leaves Another Child Critical

A tragic multi-vehicle collision on the A30 near Connor Downs, Cornwall, resulted in the death of an eight-year-old boy and left a five-year-old boy in critical condition. Two women, one in her 70s with serious injuries and another in her 40s who was discharged, were also in the same car. A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and later released under investigation. Police urge witnesses and dash-cam owners to come forward.

An eight-year-old boy has died and another is fighting for his life after a multi-vehicle crash in Cornwall. Police were called to the scene shortly before 11am on Friday after a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles in the westbound carriageway of the A30 near Connor Downs .

Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed a boy, 8, died at the scene and a five-year-old boy was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital and remains in a critical condition. A woman, in her 70s, is being treated at Derriford Hospital after suffering serious injuries. Another woman, in her 40s, was treated for injuries in hospital but has since been discharged. The two women and the two children were travelling in the same car.

Their relatives are being supported by specially trained officers. A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was treated for minor injuries. The man has been released under investigation while the inquiries continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses and those with dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the crash to come forward. Detective Inspector Andy Heath of Devon and Cornwall Police Serious Collisions Investigation Team said: 'Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by this incident. Specialists from the Roads Policing Team and Serious Collisions Investigation Team have continued enquiries through the weekend, and the investigation team will be pursuing several lines of enquiry over the coming weeks.

It is not possible to provide detail of the cause of the collision, and I would ask the public not to speculate. Further information will be made available in due course. Our priority at this time is to support those that have been directly affected by this tragic incident and to secure the evidence required for a thorough investigation.

' Those who witnessed the collision or were in the area with dash-cam are urged to call 101 or make contact via the Devon and Cornwall Police's website quoting 50260136471





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