Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Phoenix; Officer Struck by Impaired Driver

A motorcyclist died after a high-speed crash with a car turning left on Bell Road in Phoenix. During the investigation, an officer performing traffic control was hit by an impaired driver, who was arrested.

PHOENIX — One person is dead, and another is hurt after a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Sunday night in north Phoenix . Phoenix police say they were called to the area along Bell Road west of 16th Street for the reported crash around 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and two vehicles involved.

The motorcyclist, who has only been identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe the motorcyclist was traveling west on Bell Road at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a car trying to make a left turn. The impact of the crash took the vehicles into a third vehicle stopped at the light.

While the deadly crash was being investigated, around 9:15 p.m., an officer was doing traffic control at the scene when his car was hit by another vehicle. That officer was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. Police say the driver of that vehicle showed signs of impairment and was arrested. Both crashes remain under investigation.

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Phoenix Motorcycle Crash Fatal Impaired Driver Officer Hit

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