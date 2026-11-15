Fatal Leeds Car Crash Kills Couple During Police Pursuit

A police pursuit in Leeds ended in tragedy when a BMW collided with a turning Volkswagen, killing a couple from York. Authorities arrested four suspects following the incident on Gelderd Road.

A fatal collision occurred on Gelderd Road in Leeds in the early hours of Sunday, resulting in the deaths of a young couple from York. The incident took place around 12:45 am when officers initiated a pursuit of a blue BMW 123D that had failed to stop for police. The vehicle subsequently crashed violently into a white Volkswagen Scirocco, killing the driver and passenger of the latter car.

The Fatal Collision Sequence

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the pursuit began when the BMW 123D failed to stop on Gelderd Road, south-west Leeds, at approximately 12:44 am. Footage captured by CCTV shows the moment the blue BMW 123D came racing down the road at high speed. The vehicle smashed into the white Volkswagen Scirocco, which was attempting to turn left onto Gelderd Road from Lowfields Road. The impact caused both vehicles to swerve violently, sending debris flying across the scene. The exterior of the white car was immediately destroyed, and it eventually ground to a halt as flashing blue lights from police vehicles emerged.

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Victims and Arrests Details

The collision resulted in the tragic deaths of a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both residents of York. The driver of the Volkswagen Scirocco, the 22-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger, the 23-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital but was also pronounced deceased shortly thereafter. Police arrested a 39-year-old man from Harrogate on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of cannabis. He remains in custody at the time of reporting.

Three other occupants of the BMW 123D were also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. These individuals include two boys aged 16 and 17, as well as a 16-year-old girl. All three were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries before being taken into custody. The severity of the crash led to immediate road closures and a major police presence at the scene.

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Investigation and Official Statements

West Yorkshire Police reported the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has opened an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the pursuit and the fatal collision. The force issued a statement emphasizing the tragic nature of the event and appealing for public assistance in reconstructing the timeline of events leading up to the crash. Authorities stressed that the pursuit was initiated due to the BMW failing to comply with police signals to stop.

Police accident investigation teams remained at the scene on Sunday afternoon to conduct a thorough examination of the crash site. A cordon remains in place on Gelderd Road, a major route into Leeds where many car dealerships are located. The road has a designated speed limit of 40mph, which was significantly exceeded by the fleeing vehicle. The ongoing investigation aims to determine the exact speed and actions of the BMW driver prior to the impact.

Public Appeal and Travel Advisories

Drivers are currently advised to avoid the Gelderd Road area and seek alternative routes due to the active police investigation and road closures. West Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for witnesses who may have seen either vehicle in the time leading up to the collision. Residents and businesses in the vicinity are encouraged to review any available dashcam, mobile phone, or CCTV footage that could assist in the inquiry.

Those with relevant information are asked to contact officers via the non-emergency number 101 or through the online live chat service on the West Yorkshire Police website. When submitting information, the public must quote the specific reference number 13260649342 to ensure their reports are correctly logged. The investigation remains active as authorities work to establish the full sequence of events that led to the fatal crash on Gelderd Road.