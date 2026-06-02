Fatal Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome Case Reported in Mohave County

A Mohave County resident died from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, prompting health officials to warn of rodent related transmission and outline preventive measures.

A resident of Mohave County has died after contracting Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, health officials reported on June 1. The local public health department confirmed the fatality and noted that the individual lived in the service area of Kingman.

While investigators have not been able to identify the precise source of exposure, they said that local transmission cannot be ruled out. The strain involved is the Sin Nombre virus, a hantavirus that is endemic to western North America and is carried by rodents.

According to the California Department of Public Health, this virus is not known to spread from person to person, so the risk to the general public is limited to direct contact with infected rodents or their contaminated secretions. Authorities emphasized that prevention relies on minimizing contact with rodents and the dust that can become contaminated with their droppings, urine or saliva. They gave a series of practical steps for residents to protect themselves.

Homeowners should inspect their properties for signs of rodent activity such as droppings, gnawed materials and nests. When cleaning areas where droppings are present, sweeping or vacuuming should be avoided because these actions can aerosolize viral particles. Instead, the recommended procedure is to wet the droppings with a disinfectant solution, wear disposable gloves and a well fitting mask, and then carefully collect the material for disposal.

Sealing gaps and holes in the foundation, walls, roofs, garages and sheds is also critical to prevent rodents from entering structures. The information in this report was compiled from a statement released by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, with additional background from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health. Both federal and state agencies continue to monitor the situation and provide guidance to the public.

Residents who develop flu like symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, shortness of breath or cough after potential exposure to rodents are urged to seek medical attention promptly, as early diagnosis and supportive care can improve outcomes. The death underscores the importance of rodent control measures and public awareness of hantavirus risks in the arid regions of the southwestern United States





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Hantavirus Sin Nombre Virus Mohave County Rodent Control Public Health

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