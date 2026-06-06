'Fatal Fury' Steps Into the Ring of Video Game Adaptations

Now that 'Fatal Fury' has reentered the fighting game spotlight, Hollywood wants to give it not one, but *two* movies, and a little something extra.

Now that 'Fatal Fury' has reentered the fighting game spotlight, Hollywood wants to give it not one, but *two* movies, and a little something extra.

), which is said to focus on brothers Terry and Andy Bogard during the South Town fighting tournament. But that’s not all: there’s a solo movie for series baddie Geese Howard in the works, and Skybound is working on the animated serieswhich will focus on the Bogards during their training years. Instead of giving it to a streamer, Arena’s reportedly aiming to putcame out in 1991 and spawned 10 sequels before SNK halted the franchise due to its bankruptcy.

It was only in 2025 that it came back withprojects. Arena thinks it’s got a new cinematic universe in its hands, but that’ll be up for the audience and fans to decide. The ‘Street Fighter’ Movie Knows What It Is It may look silly as hell, but that's not stopping 'Street Fighter' from happily carrying itself like it's a big deal.

The ‘Mortal Kombat’/’Street Fighter’ Pissing Contest Now Includes Their Movies Turns out, the 90s never really left us as the beef between 'Street Fighter' and 'Mortal Kombat' has now extended to theaters.





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