Fatal Fury City of the Wolves Announces Kenshiro DLC Debut

The game reveals the details of Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star as a downloadable character, with a preview during Evo Las Vegas and a later release in Season Pass 2.

Fatal Fury City of the Wolves has unveiled additional details about a high-profile downloadable content addition that brings the legendary Kenshiro from the Fist of the North Star franchise into the roster.

The Japanese fighting game will feature the iconic Hokuto Shinken master as a playable character during the upcoming Evo Las Vegas tournament, which runs from June 26 to 28, and he will later join the main title as part of the Season Pass 2 offering at the end of that month. Kenshiro is renowned for his fast, precise strikes, his ability to trigger point activations and status alterations, and his relentless combo pressure.

In the game, players will be able to harness his unique toolkit-an assortment of hard‑hitting and technical moves that reward players who can keep opponents guessing. The character's soul‑binding connection to the Hokuto Shinken discipline gives him a distinctive flavor among the roster, and the resistance of a world that has weathered apocalyptic ruin will shape his narrative tone within the setting.

Within the universe of the title, Kenshiro finds himself in the sprawling metropolis of South Town, a city that thrives on the shadows of the night. There he meets fellow fighters Terry and Mai and discovers the city's silent menace. The warrior's personal mission-treading a path set forth in the City of the Wolves-will drive him toward the King of Fighters tournament, where he intends to face the menacing Wolfgang Krauser.

His crusade for justice is framed by his belief that the righteous must protect those who hold ground to the powerless. The reveal includes a short trailer from the developers that showcases Kenshiro's in‑game appearance and highlights the advanced mechanics of his fighting style. Players who attend Apex Las Vegas will be able to test the character in real‑time competition, and those unable to attend the event can experience a full demo of Kenshiro's movesets as a new beta test.

Promotional material also confirms that the boss fight will open new interactive layers for the City of the Wolves storyline. Anticipation for the Season Pass 2 release stands high as Death, redemption, and pure force converge in the next iteration of the series





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Fatal Fury Kenshiro Fist Of The North Star Season Pass 2 Evo Las Vegas

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