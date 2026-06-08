Fatal Fury and SNK Classics Get Hollywood Treatment with Multi-Medium Adaptations

Erik Feig's production company The Arena is adapting SNK's fighting game classics including Fatal Fury, Art of Fighting, Metal Slug, and Samurai Shodown into movies, shows, anime, and manga. David S. Goyer is scripting a Fatal Fury film, while Grant Singer is working on a Geese Howard origin story. An animated series Fatal Fury: The Vow from Robert Kirkman's Skybound and a webtoon adaptation of Art of Fighting are also in development as part of a broader 'muscular prestige' strategy.

fighting games are getting the full Hollywood treatment with major talent attached. Erik Feig ’s production banner The Arena revealed ambitious plans to adapt beloved arcade titles across multiple mediums.exclusively reports that several classic SNK video game titles are heading to various mediums.

Erik Feig’s indie production banner The Arena is developing Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting into movies, shows, anime and manga. The company is also working on adaptations of Metal Slug, Samurai Showdown and other titles from the SNK catalogue. David S. Goyer is writing the script for a Fatal Fury feature film. Goyer is best known for his work on Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Batman trilogy.

The project follows brothers Terry and Andy Bogard as they seek revenge against South Town crime boss Geese Howard. Meanwhile, Grant Singer is writing and directing Geese, an origin story inspired by The Godfather films.

“It’s not just a fighting game,” Feig said about the South Town universe’s narrative potential. Robert Kirkman’s Skybound is producing an animated series titled Fatal Fury: The Vow. The series will focus on the brothers’ formative years and their paths toward shared vengeance. Arena plans to release the show on YouTube for maximum audience reach.

Brandon Chen is also developing an Art of Fighting webtoon that will arrive first in the marketplace. Feig described Arena’s strategy as building “a whole ecosystem of conversation and connection. ” The multi-pronged approach accounts for long production cycles across different media entry points. Matt Reilly said the company follows “a north star mantra called ‘muscular prestige.

'” He added that Arena wants to “deliver something singular that is going to live up to the expectations of the IP. ” Arena officially launched in January with backing from Saudi-backed MiSK Group and MBC. The company also plans to develop original properties beyond SNK titles. Feig confirmed the financial backers support this broader creative approach moving forward.

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The long-running fighting game series that birthed Terry Bogard has…SNK announced its newest roster addition to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. A new trailer reveals Gato as a…Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is getting some big DLC in the form of various Street Fighter characters. When…





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Fatal Fury SNK The Arena Erik Feig Adaptation David S. Goyer Grant Singer Robert Kirkman Skybound Art Of Fighting Metal Slug Samurai Shodown Movie Anime Manga Series Youtube Webtoon

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SNK's The Arena Adapting Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting into Films and AnimationsSNK's new IP-focused production banner, The Arena, is developing film adaptations for both Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting. Fatal Fury will have a script by David S. Goyer, focusing on brothers Terry and Andy Bogard's revenge against Geese Howard, while Art of Fighting is being developed as an animation project. The two series, set in the same South Town universe, could potentially lead to crossovers or a shared cinematic universe.

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