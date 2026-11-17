A deadly four-vehicle collision near Kent's State Route 167 off-ramp on Monday resulted in one fatality. Authorities also arrested a 20-year-old man for a separate crash in Spanaway.

One person has died following a severe four-car crash in Kent on Monday afternoon. The collision occurred near the State Route 167 off-ramp, prompting an immediate and heavy response from local emergency services. Kent police confirmed the fatalities and the number of vehicles involved, though they have not yet released the total number of people involved in the incident. Puget Sound Fire reported that crews worked through the closure of South 212th Street between 91st Avenue South and 96th Avenue South. All lanes have since reopened to traffic.

Crash Mechanics and Emergency Response

The specific circumstances of the Kent collision remain under investigation, but the scale of the accident was evident from the immediate road closures. Emergency responders managed a complex scene involving four vehicles, which blocked multiple directions of travel. The closure of South 212th Street was a necessary measure while crews assessed the damage and cleared the roadway. Although officials have not released additional information about the total number of people involved, the single confirmed death highlights the severity of the impact. Traffic flow has been restored, but the investigation into the cause continues.

Also read Spanaway, WA high-speed chase ends in crash, killing uninvolved driver

Related Arrest in Spanaway Involving Reckless Driving

Meanwhile, deputies have arrested a 20-year-old Centralia man in connection with a separate deadly crash in Spanaway. Wood was driving a black Audi recklessly down Pacific Avenue when the incident occurred. Deputies noted that the driver was running red lights and stop signs and crossing into oncoming traffic. This pattern of behavior directly led to the catastrophic event that followed. The arrest indicates that law enforcement is treating the Spanaway crash as a result of dangerous driving violations. The man's actions created a high-risk situation that ultimately resulted in loss of life.

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Witness Accounts of Severe Collision and Fire

Witnesses described the horror of the crash in vivid terms, noting the intensity of the impact and the resulting fire. One witness told KIRO 7 TV, I have not seen a car ripped in half immediately like that, but no, I have heard of them. This was pretty bad. Another witness who works at a nearby cafe added, It was engulfed in flames. I honestly did not think that there were any survivors in either vehicle. The gasoline smell was in the air everywhere, which made the scene even more terrifying for those nearby. The combination of structural damage and fire created a dire emergency situation.

Impact on Local Communities and Traffic

The crash has left a lasting impression on the local community, with residents recalling the sheer violence of the event. One witness remarked, I can only imagine how fast that Audi had to be going to do something like that. It was so loud, I have never seen anything like that in my life. It was horrific. These accounts underscore the danger posed by reckless driving and the unpredictable nature of such high-speed collisions. The emotional toll on witnesses and first responders is significant, as they deal with the aftermath of such a violent incident. The community is now left to process the tragedy and the visible destruction left behind.