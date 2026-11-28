Washington State Patrol confirms Nicholas George, 38, was struck and killed by a Toyota Prius on US 101 in Pacific County on Friday, with the investigation ongoing.

Nicholas George, a 38-year-old resident of Camas, died at the scene of a tragic traffic collision on Friday. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed the fatal incident occurred at 11:52 a.m. on southbound US Highway 101 in Pacific County. The crash took place specifically at milepost 5, a location now marked by ongoing investigation.

George was struck by a vehicle while traveling in the same southbound lane as the striking car. Emergency responders arrived rapidly at the scene, but George succumbed to his injuries despite their efforts. The driver of the involved vehicle, a 44-year-old man from Scappoose, Oregon, escaped the accident without any injuries.

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The vehicle identified by authorities as a Toyota Prius was traveling southbound at the time of the impact. Investigators noted that the driver was properly wearing a seatbelt during the collision. A 14-year-old passenger, who appeared to be related to the driver, was also uninjured and secured by a seatbelt.

The Washington State Patrol has explicitly stated that drugs or alcohol were not factors in the cause of the crash. Authorities have not listed any charges against the driver at this stage of the inquiry. The exact sequence of events leading to the collision remains under active investigation as officials gather physical evidence.

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This fatality occurs during a period of elevated travel volume across the region. Thanksgiving week is approaching, with the AAA forecasting a near-record 82 million travelers planning journeys through the holiday weekend. The incident underscores the heightened risks associated with highway driving during busy seasonal periods.

While other regional road issues such as closed lanes on SR 509 and blocked lanes on SR 410 have been reported, this specific crash highlights distinct dangers on US 101. The absence of charges indicates the investigation is still in its preliminary phases as the WSP continues to examine the circumstances.

The Washington State Patrol continues its thorough investigation into the fatal crash. Investigators are working to determine the precise causes that led to the collision between the Toyota Prius and Nicholas George. As the inquiry progresses, additional details regarding the cause may be provided to the public.

The community of Camas and surrounding Pacific County residents are urged to exercise extreme caution on the highways. This tragic loss serves as a somber reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by all road users. Safety officials emphasize the importance of attentiveness during high-traffic holiday seasons.