A woman driving a red Ford Explorer drifted into a freeway divider and flipped her car on I-15 south near Carmel Mountain Road. Another driver crashed into the flipped vehicle, leaving the woman with major injuries. The incident caused significant traffic delays for southbound commuters on Monday morning.

A fatal crash on Interstate 15 south near Carmel Mountain Road left heavy delays for commuters heading south Monday morning. NBC 7’s Elena Gomez reports.

A fatal crash on Interstate 15 south near Carmel Mountain Road left heavy delays for commuters heading south Monday morning. The crash happened shortly after 12 a.m. Monday morning when a woman was driving a red Ford Explorer on I-15 south near Carmel Mountain Road, California Highway Patrol officers said. For some reason, the driver drifted to the left and crashed into a freeway divider that separates the HOV lanes from the main lanes.

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The impact sent her car flying through the air, officials said. Her car flipped over and landed in the number one lane of traffic, police said. A man driving his Audi behind her did not see her and drove full speed into the flipped car, authorities said. The woman was trapped in her van.

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She suffered major injuries; authorities managed to extract her and transport her to the hospital. Trafficwas diverted to the carpool lanes between Camino del Norte and Carmel Mountain Road in the early hours of the morning, officials said.