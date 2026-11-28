A 21-year-old woman died in Hednesford after a police chase involving a Seat Ibiza ended in a collision with a Vauxhall Astra. A man has been arrested.

A tragic traffic incident in Hednesford, Staffordshire, resulted in the death of a 21-year-old female passenger following a police pursuit on the evening of Friday, November 27. The fatal collision occurred just after 11 pm on Rugeley Road, involving a Seat Ibiza and a Vauxhall Astra, both operated by members of the public.

The Fatal Collision Sequence Details

Staffordshire Police confirmed that the Seat Ibiza was involved in a short police pursuit prior to the collision. The pursuit concluded when the Seat crashed into the Vauxhall Astra. The 21-year-old woman occupying the front seat of the Seat Ibiza succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The driver of the Vauxhall Astra was not harmed in the impact.

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The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). This referral is standard procedure due to the police activity that took place immediately before the collision. Investigators are examining the circumstances of the pursuit to determine if all protocols were followed during the high-speed chase.

Arrests And Investigative Actions

Law enforcement officers arrested a 23-year-old man from the Walsall area on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. This arrest follows the initial investigation into the events leading up to the crash. The driver of the Vauxhall Astra is currently assisting police with their enquiries regarding the incident.

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Police stated that the driver of the Astra is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. Authorities have identified the individual as a cooperative witness who may provide critical details about the movements of the vehicles prior to the impact. This cooperation is essential for reconstructing the timeline of the pursuit.

Medical Response And Injured Parties

Two other individuals were injured in the crash but survived the initial impact. The West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene and transported these two injured people to a hospital for medical treatment. Medical professionals assessed their conditions upon arrival at the healthcare facility.

Current medical assessments indicate that the injuries sustained by the two other individuals are not life-threatening. Furthermore, their conditions are not believed to be life-changing, suggesting a positive prognosis for their recovery. They remain under medical observation to ensure stability.

Police Appeals For Witnesses

Staffordshire Police are actively seeking witnesses who were in the Hednesford area at the time of the incident. They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who observed the vehicles in the lead-up to the collision. Public assistance is crucial for building a complete picture of the events.

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Residents can contact police by calling 101 or via the Staffordshire Police website. When providing information, individuals must quote incident 893 of 27 November to ensure their report is correctly logged. This specific reference code helps direct information to the correct investigative team handling the case.

Partial road closures were implemented across the area to allow for a thorough investigation. These closures remained in effect until late Saturday morning to ensure the safety of investigators and the public. Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward as soon as possible.