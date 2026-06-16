Fatal Bungee Jump in Brazil Highlights Safety Failures as Witness Alleges Rushed Operations

A 21-year-old woman died after a bungee jump from the Skeleton Bridge in Brazil when the safety cord was not attached. An investigation is underway as a prior jumper claims organizational pressures led to compromised safety standards.

A tragic bungee jumping incident in Brazil has raised serious concerns about safety standards and operational procedures among thrill-seekers and authorities alike. Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, a 21-year-old aspiring physical education teacher, lost her life after plunging approximately 130 feet from the abandoned Skeleton Bridge in Limeira, São Paulo state.

The incident, which was captured on video and widely shared online, occurred when she attempted an airplane-style jump-a maneuver where she was lifted onto the shoulders of two instructors with her arms outstretched before being released. Reports indicate she had paid £27 for the jump and additional fees for a 360-degree GoPro camera, which was seen in her hand moments before the fall.

The bungee cord, visibly coiled on the bridge behind her, was not attached to her body, leading to her fatal descent. Emanuel, an adventurer who jumped from the same bridge just hours before the tragedy, has come forward to express his belief that organizational pressures contributed to the accident. He described a day marked by rain delays and a massive backlog of participants-93 people were scheduled to jump that day, and he was the second.

While his own jump proceeded without incident and the equipment initially appeared secure, Emanuel observed a significant decline in professionalism as the team rushed to clear the queue. He noted that the positive impression he had of the operation quickly deteriorated due to haphazard conduct under time pressure. Although he stopped short of directly attributing blame, his account suggests that the pursuit of efficiency may have compromised critical safety checks.

The recovered GoPro camera, which has not been located, is considered vital evidence by police. It could reconstruct the final moments, including instructions given to Maria Eduarda and whether it recorded the actual jump. Footage from Emanuel's own jump, shared with Brazilian influencer Diego Schueng, starkly contrasts with the video of the fatal incident: in Emanuel's case, the bungee cord is seen securely fastened to his leg, while in Maria's, the cord lies unattended on the bridge.

Bystander videos captured frantic shouts of "the rope, people, the rope" immediately after her release, underscoring the chaotic scene. Maria Eduarda's fiancé, who accompanied her to the site, suffered a medical emergency after witnessing her fall and was hospitalized. A nurse, Rayza Dias, who was present as a tourist, descended a steep embankment to provide aid.

She reported that the victim was still breathing with a weak pulse but had sustained multiple traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Following the tragedy, two men fled but were apprehended with police assistance. Six individuals were detained for questioning, and three-Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42; Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32; and Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27-were remanded on charges of homicide with dolo eventual, a Brazilian legal doctrine encompassing implied intent.

This charge asserts that the defendants consciously accepted the risk of death through their negligent actions. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for stricter regulation of adventure tourism in Brazil. Questions persist about how a safety cord could be entirely omitted during a routine jump, especially with multiple instructors present. The role of the GoPro footage remains central to the investigation, as it may reveal whether there was a systematic failure in equipment checks or a one-time catastrophic oversight.

The community mourns the loss of a young woman with dreams of becoming a teacher, while authorities grapple with ensuring such a preventable tragedy does not recur





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Bungee Jumping Brazil Skeleton Bridge Safety Failure Homicide Charge

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