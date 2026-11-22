A fatal collision between a Caltrans vehicle and an SUV closed all westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge early Sunday. Investigation underway.

A fatal traffic collision involving a California Department of Transportation vehicle forced the complete closure of the westbound lanes on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, triggering a major disruption to one of the Bay Area's most critical transit arteries.

Details Of The Sunday Morning Collision

California Highway Patrol records indicate that the crash was first reported at approximately 12:50 a.m. on Sunday. The location of the accident was identified as the westbound side of the bridge, situated near the Yerba Buena Island off-ramp. Authorities responded immediately to the scene as multiple lanes were impacted by the severity of the impact.

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According to initial reports, a Caltrans tow truck was parked stationary on the shoulder of the roadway at the time of the incident. A gray sport utility vehicle traveling in the active lane struck the parked truck from behind. The force of the collision caused significant damage to both vehicles and necessitated a full emergency response.

Emergency Response And Casualty Information

Upon the impact, a Caltrans employee residing inside the tow truck managed to exit the vehicle safely. This individual immediately began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation to a person trapped or injured inside the gray SUV. The quick response from the roadside worker provided critical initial care before advanced medical teams arrived.

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Emergency medical personnel transported at least two individuals involved in the crash to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Tragically, one of the persons involved was pronounced dead following the collision. The identity of the deceased has not been released to the public at this time, and officials are still working to notify next of kin.

Bridge Closure And Traffic Impact

The severity of the crash led to the immediate closure of all westbound lanes on the Bay Bridge. Authorities kept the roadway shut for several hours to conduct a thorough investigation of the scene and to remove the damaged vehicles. The closure caused significant delays and required commuters to seek alternative routes across the Bay during the morning hours.

The California Highway Patrol has launched a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the fatal crash. Investigators are working to determine the exact speed and behavior of the gray SUV prior to the impact. The primary cause of the collision remains under active investigation.

Investigation Status And Reopening

Law enforcement officers collected physical evidence and interviewed witnesses to reconstruct the timeline of events. The investigation will likely review traffic camera footage and vehicle data recorders to establish a clear picture of what occurred. Caltrans has not yet released a separate statement regarding the safety protocols of their fleet at the time of the incident.

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While the bridge has reopened to traffic, the official cause of the accident is still undetermined. The California Highway Patrol continues to process the scene and finalize their report. Commuters can expect potential further updates as the investigation moves forward and authorities release more details about the circumstances surrounding the fatality.