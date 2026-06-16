Fatal B-52 Crash at Edwards Air Force Base Highlights Military Flight Testing Risks

A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff during a radar modernization test at Edwards Air Force Base, killing all eight crew members and contractors. The incident, described as not survivable due to low altitude, underscores the inherent dangers of military flight testing and a recent 55% surge in severe aviation mishaps.

An aging U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed during a flight test at Edwards Air Force Base in the Southern California high desert Monday morning, killing all eight people on board.

The incident occurred at 11:20 a.m. as the aircraft was taking off to support a radar modernization program. Five crew members and three contractors were aboard the ill-fated bomber. The aircraft was supporting a radar modernization program when the incident occurred, which officials described as not survivable due to the low altitude of the plane.

"It was a B-52 that was on initial takeoff supporting the radar modernization program," said Col. James Hayes, Deputy Commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base.

"It took off and immediately after take off, crashed and burst into flames. " Officials later described the crash as not survivable. Because the aircraft had just taken off, it was operating at a low altitude, leaving those on board with almost no time to respond to an emergency.

"It had just taken off, and it was at low altitude, which means if something goes wrong the crew has very little time to react," said Hal Kemper, a retired Marine Intelligence Officer and national security expert. "It's a dangerous business. That's why they do test piloting out there. That's why they're in the Mojave Desert, because it's inherently hazardous.

" "This is an Air Force-run operation," Hayes said. "So, we have all the processes that I have just laid out is gonna be entirely Air Force. " The accident highlights the ongoing risks associated with military flight testing, which is designed to push and expand aircraft capabilities. The Air Force operates approximately 5,200 crewed aircraft and 3,200 uncrewed aircraft, averaging 20 to 25 significant crashes per year over the last decade.

However, Pentagon data indicates a 55% surge in severe military aviation mishaps between 2020 and 2024. Despite their advanced age-some remaining in service for six decades-75 B-52 bombers are still active on the front lines. The aircraft are regularly evaluated and upgraded at facilities like Edwards Air Force Base throughout their lifespan. The heavy bombers can carry up to 20 pinpoint-accurate cruise missiles capable of being launched from up to 1,500 miles away from their targets.

"I think it's important to be a B-52 pilot because the B-52 is the most visible of the nuclear triad and with that we provide a sense of security to our nation and our allies," said Captain Han Youn Jeong, a B-52 pilot. While Edwards Air Force Base is famously known as the home of legendary test pilots, officials noted that the daily risks taken by all pilots at the facility remain inherently hazardous





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B-52 Crash Edwards Air Force Base Military Aviation Mishaps Flight Test Safety Radar Modernization Program

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