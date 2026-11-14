Fatal Alabama Crash Kills Two Injures Four Near Billingsley

A multi-vehicle collision on U.S. 82 near Billingsley claimed the lives of Harrison Short and David Bethel while injuring four others, prompting an ALEA investigation into the deadly chain-reaction accident.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed a tragic multi-vehicle collision on U.S. 82 near Billingsley that resulted in two fatalities and four injuries on Friday morning. The severe accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. at mile marker 115, located approximately 2 miles west of Billingsley in Autauga County, Alabama.

Vehicle Collision Details and Initial Impact

The incident began when a GMC Sierra struck a Kenworth W990 tractor-trailer. Harrison R. Short, a 20-year-old passenger from Auburn, was riding in the GMC when the initial impact occurred. Terry R. Lenoir, 59, of Maplesville, was operating the semi-truck at the time of the crash. The driver of the GMC Sierra was identified as Joseph L. Whatley III, 19, who resides in Mountain Brook.

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Seat Belt Non-Usage and Fatalities

Investigators determined that Harrison R. Short was not wearing a seat belt during the collision, a critical factor in the outcome. Short was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident due to the injuries sustained. The failure to use restraint devices significantly increased the risk of fatal trauma in the high-impact event that unfolded on the highway.

Secondary Collision and Second Fatality

Following the initial strike, the GMC was subsequently hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. Terrius R.M. Smith, 27, of Selma, was driving the Silverado when it collided with the GMC. David L. Bethel, 50, of Jones, who was a passenger in the Silverado, was also pronounced dead at the scene. This secondary impact exacerbated the severity of the accident and contributed to the total casualty count.

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Injuries and Hospital Transport

Several individuals suffered injuries requiring immediate medical attention and hospitalization. Terrius R.M. Smith was not wearing a seat belt and was injured in the crash, subsequently being transported to a hospital in Montgomery. Joseph L. Whatley III, the driver of the GMC, was also injured and taken to a hospital in Montgomery for treatment.

Airlifted Passenger and Safety Implications

Emergency responders airlifted Gabriel Smith, a 19-year-old from Birmingham, to a hospital in Montgomery due to his injuries. Additionally, Elliot R. Young, 20, of Auburn, who was not wearing a seat belt, was airlifted to a hospital in Montgomery. The involvement of multiple air ambulance transports highlights the critical nature of the injuries sustained by the victims in this Autauga County traffic accident.