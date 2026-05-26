Fatal Adams County crash included front-end collision between pickup trucks

A Denver man died after drifting into oncoming traffic and colliding with another driver in Adams County on Sunday, a crash that injured four others, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

A Denver man died after drifting into oncoming traffic and colliding with another driver in Adams County on Sunday,The man, a 48-year-old who has not been publicly identified, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado west on East 120th Avenue when he traveled into the eastbound lanes near Powhaton Road, according to a news release from the state patrol.

A 62-year-old Bennett man driving a Ford F-150 XLT east on 120th swerved onto the shoulder to avoid the Chevrolet, but the two trucks still collided, striking each other’s left front bumpers, state patrol officials said. Troopers responded to the two-truck crash that shut down East 120th Avenue for hours at approximately 2:49 p.m. Sunday. The road reopened at 6:38 p.m., state patrol officials said.

The Denver man driving the Chevrolet died at the scene of the crash, according to the state patrol. A passenger in the Chevrolet, an unidentified 28-year-old man from Denver, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics also took the three people inside the Ford to the hospital, including the driver with serious injuries, a 61-year-old woman with moderate injuries and a 33-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, state patrol officials said.

The Ford’s driver and passengers are all from Bennett. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the agency. The Adams County Coroner’s Office will identify the man killed in the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number VC260150.





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