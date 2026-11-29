Fat Zach's Pizza expanded to Tacoma Mall on Black Friday, offering unique specialty pies and family dining to shoppers in Washington state.

Fat Zach's Pizza officially launched its newest location at the Tacoma Mall on Black Friday, bringing its signature oversized pies and specialty flavors to shoppers in Washington state. The restaurant confirmed the opening with a statement that the brand is ready to bring a celebratory atmosphere to customers visiting the popular retail destination.

Tacoma Mall Opening Details

The Washington-based pizza chain marked the holiday shopping weekend by securing a physical presence in the mall, a strategic move to capture foot traffic during one of the busiest retail days of the year. The opening aligns with a broader trend where consumers shifted spending habits, with preliminary figures showing record high online sales while brick-and-mortar stores saw mixed results compared to the previous year.

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This expansion represents a significant milestone for the brand, which has steadily grown its footprint across the region. The new storefront offers customers a dedicated indoor dining experience, complementing the existing operations that include catering services and food trucks for events and festivals throughout the state.

Ownership and Brand History

Fat Zach's Pizza is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Zach Johns and Shanna Johns, who have steered the company from its humble beginnings to a multi-location enterprise. The brand began as a food truck in 2019 before expanding into brick-and-mortar restaurants in Sumner, downtown Puyallup, and South Hill.

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Under their leadership, the company has cultivated a dedicated following by focusing on family-focused atmospheres and unique culinary offerings that distinguish it from traditional pizza franchises. The Johns have built a reputation for consistency and quality, allowing the brand to compete effectively in the crowded local food market.

Signature Menu Items and Varieties

The menu at the new Tacoma Mall location features traditional favorites alongside creative combinations that highlight the brand's innovative approach to pizza. Specialty pies include the Fat Zach, which is topped with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon, as well as the #NBD, featuring a ranch base, mozzarella, and pickles.

Another standout option is The BamBam, which offers a sweet chili BBQ base topped with bacon, garlic chicken, red onion, roasted red peppers, pineapple, and mozzarella. Customers can also choose the Cappy's CBR with garlic chicken, bacon, and ranch, or the Just Peachy, which combines a garlic olive oil base with bacon crumble, basil, feta cheese, and balsamic glaze.

Beyond the specialty pizzas, the restaurant allows customers to build their own pies with a variety of crusts, sauces, meats, cheeses, and toppings. The food selection extends to traditional and boneless wings, garlic bread, breadsticks, salads, and desserts like cannoli, with beverages including beer, wine, hard seltzers, and canned cocktails available at select locations.

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Catering and Additional Services

In addition to dine-in and takeout options, Fat Zach's operates food trucks for catering events, fairs, and festivals, providing flexibility for large gatherings and community appearances. The company also offers catering services that include its trademark charcuterie tables, adding to the appeal for those planning parties or corporate events.

The opening of the Tacoma Mall location adds to the growing network of Fat Zach's establishments, reinforcing the brand's commitment to accessibility and customer satisfaction. As the holiday season progresses, the new venue is expected to serve as a popular destination for families and groups looking for a convenient and flavorful dining experience during their shopping trips.