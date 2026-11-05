Fat Joe Delivers Second Tiny Desk Concert with Star-Studded New York Set

Rapper Fat Joe returns to NPR for a rare second Tiny Desk Concert. The Bronx artist performed a nine-track set featuring high-profile guest appearances from Remy Ma, Jadakiss, and Stevie Mackey.

Fat Joe returned to the National Public Radio stage on Thursday, November 5, to perform his second Tiny Desk Concert. This rare achievement places the Bronx rapper among an exclusive list of artists who have graced the intimate NPR setlist twice. The performance featured a nine-track setlist that celebrated three decades of hits from his extensive career in hip-hop.

Fat Joe Brings Star-Studded Guest Lineup

The rapper began his return by bringing along several high-profile friends to join him on stage. Fat Joe told NPR that he wanted to "touch the third rail" with this appearance, signaling the prestige and difficulty of securing a second booking. His first performance set a high bar that few subsequent artists have managed to match in the show's history.

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Remy Ma, a sister of his Terror Squad collective, joined Fat Joe for the track "Cocababy." Her presence highlighted the strong ties within the Bronx hip-hop community. The collaboration underscored the unity of New York City artists following recent local sports successes.

Jadakiss, another Tiny Desk alum, made his first two cameo appearances during the performance. He joined Fat Joe on the performance of Ja Rule's song "New York." Kiss also referenced his viral rant blasting Cam'ron, connecting his current appearance to past industry moments.

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Local Pride and Knicks Cultural Moment

During the performance, Kiss emphasized his support for the New York Knicks with a "Knicks in five" shout-out. This greeting has become a common expression around New York City following the team's recent Finals run. The reference served as a nod to the unified spirit currently present in the city.

Fat Joe has not seen New York this unified since the events of September 11, according to reports about the cultural atmosphere surrounding his appearance. The performance captured the energy of a city coming together through music and local pride. The orange and blue references resonated with the audience in both the studio and online.

Extended Lineup Enhances Setlist Depth

The NPR stage became increasingly crowded as more guests joined the main set. Fat Joe assembled Jadakiss, Remy Ma, and Stove God Cooks to assist with the track "The Aroma." This track comes from the Bronx native's recent projects and showcased the group's chemistry.

Stevie Mackey, whom Joe described as "your favorite singer's favorite singer," stepped up from his backup vocalist duties to guest on "Feelin A Way." Mackey also filled in for J. Holiday on the performance of "I Won't Tell." His vocal contributions added a soulful dimension to the hip-hop focused set.

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Classic Hits Define the Nine-Track Performance

Fat Joe kicked off the performance with a nod to his classic catalog, running through thirty years of hits. The set included major hits such as Terror Squad's number one smash "Lean Back" and "All the Way Up." These tracks demonstrated the lasting impact of his work in the genre.

The rapper closed the performance by thanking the NPR team, saying "Salute Tiny Desk, thank you so much." His departure marked the end of a historically significant two-hour set. The concert solidified his status as a legendary figure in New York hip-hop culture.