Fat Joe celebrates Knicks’ NBA Finals berth with James Dolan after Cavaliers ticket controversy

Perhaps the Cavaliers should’ve been less worried about stopping Knicks fans from sitting courtside and more focused on stopping the Knicks on the court.

Perhaps the Cavaliers should’ve been less worried about stopping Knicks fans from sitting courtside and more focused on stopping the Knicks on the court. Instagram/ Fat Joe Joe appeared on ESPN’s “ NBA Today” earlier Monday and revealed the Cavaliers told him he couldn’t sit courtside.

“We had bought some courtside tickets to the game and once they found out it was superfan Fat Joe, they was like, I can’t sit courtside. New York Knick fans can’t sit courtside,” he said.

“They took the tickets away courtside after we purchased it, so shame on you all. ” Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks celebrate with the Bob Cousy trophy after winning the Eastern Conference finals on May 25, 2026. At least 10 other Knicks fans who purchased courtside seats were told by a Cavaliers executive that those seats were no longer theirs, a source told The Post’s Stefan Bondy.

“Playoff courtside seating is governed by a specific agreement that prohibits the resale or transfer of tickets without approval,” a Cavaliers spokesperson told The Post after Joe’s revelation. “All courtside ticket holders are required to comply with the terms of the single-game playoff agreement. ”New York Post receives revenue from affiliate and advertising partnerships for sharing this content and when you make a purchase.

They’ll have to wait to make travel plans for the NBA Finals as the Thunder and Spurs are tied 2-2 in the Western Conference finals entering Tuesday’s Game 5 in Oklahoma City. The 2026 NBA Finals begin next Wednesday, with Games 3 and 4 at MSG set for June 8 and 10, respectively.





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