Cornwall-based Fat Fingers offers premium British fish fingers at higher price points, challenging established brands like Birds Eye with fresh, local ingredients.

Hamish Richardson, a 30-year-old former ocean conservationist and co-founder of the Cornwall-based company Fat Fingers, estimates he has consumed approximately 312 fish fingers this year. Richardson, who serves as the face of the business alongside his partner, maintains a personal weekly routine of eating two to three units twice a week. He remains enthusiastic about the product, stating it has not grown old for him over the course of 52 weeks. Richardson confirms he would serve the product at dinner parties and even include it at his wedding.

Premium Ingredients Drive Higher Production Costs

Fat Fingers distinguishes itself from mass-market competitors by utilizing a strict five-ingredient recipe consisting of fish, gluten-free flour, gluten-free breadcrumbs, egg, and salt. The fish used includes haddock, hake, whiting, ling, or coley, all caught in British waters. These ingredients are prepared by a dedicated four-person team operating out of Newquay. This localized supply chain and labor model results in a retail price of £9.70 for a six-pack, which equates to £26.94 per kilogram.

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Market Pricing Comparison with Major Brands

The premium pricing strategy contrasts sharply with established market leaders. A standard pack of ten cod fish fingers costs £2.50 at both Tesco and Sainsbury's, totaling £8.33 per kilogram. Meanwhile, Birds Eye offers its version for £4.50, which works out to £16.07 per kilogram. Fat Fingers' cost reflects the use of all-British fish and local labor, avoiding the complex international logistics that often drive down costs for cheaper alternatives.

Rapid Growth and Retail Expansion Plans

Richardson and chef George Turner launched the company in March with an initial production capacity of 100 packets per month. Production has since scaled significantly to 2,500 packets monthly. The product is currently available for purchase online and in select delis. There is a waiting list of 50 retailers eager to stock Fat Fingers, indicating strong commercial interest. Despite this growth, Richardson emphasizes that the company aims to avoid antagonizing larger industry players.

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Controversy Over Global Fish Supply Chains

The local focus of Fat Fingers stands in contrast to broader industry practices highlighted by Sky News economics editor Ed Conway. Conway reported that some brands use British fish that is frozen, shipped to Rotterdam, and transported 14,000 miles to China. There, the fish is semi-thawed, filleted, deboned, skinned, and refrozen before returning to the UK. This process can result in a total journey of 30,000 nautical miles for a single fish finger. In contrast, FishFingers were first industrially manufactured at the now-closed Norfolk Birds Eye factory in 1955. By 1956, British consumers had eaten 600 tons of the product.

High-End Dining and Consumer Preferences

Premium fish fingers have also found a niche in high-end dining. Hugh Smithson-Wright, PR for Mayfair brasserie Bellamy's, confirms that handmade cod fish fingers from Scotland are on the menu. The dish costs £16.50 and is not marketed as an ironic novelty. Smithson-Wright notes that high-profile guests, potentially including dukes and duchesses, have consumed the item. Conversely, food critic Tom Parker Bowles prefers the nostalgic taste of Birds Eye with its neon orange crumb.

Detailed Product Comparison and Physical Attributes

Physical measurements highlight the distinctiveness of the Fat Fingers product. While a Birds Eye finger measures 8cm by 2.5cm and a Tesco finger measures 8cm by 2.8cm, Fat Fingers are larger at 9.5cm by 2.8cm. A taste test revealed that Tesco fish fingers had a neutral flavor, whereas Fat Fingers were described as delicious. Birds Eye also received positive remarks for its consistent taste. The company recently expanded its distribution to the GoPuff delivery app, allowing for home delivery of the product alongside other household items.