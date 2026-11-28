Hamish Richardson and George Turner launch Fat Fingers, a high-end Cornwall-based fish finger brand using all-British ingredients. This article explores the product's rapid growth, premium pricing strategy, and contrast with major supermarket rivals.

Hamish Richardson is a thirty-year-old former ocean conservationist who has consumed approximately three hundred and twelve fish fingers this year, eating two or three twice a week for fifty-two weeks without losing appetite. He firmly states he would serve them at dinner parties and even at his wedding, a testament to his passion for the product. Richardson is the co-founder of Fat Fingers, a Cornwall-based company that produces a premium version of the classic frozen treat, distinguishing itself from standard market offerings through its strict ingredient list and ethical sourcing.

The Premium Product and Local Production Model

Fat Fingers contain only five ingredients: fish, gluten-free flour, gluten-free breadcrumbs, egg, and salt. The fish, which includes haddock, hake, whiting, ling, or coley, is caught in Britain and prepared by a four-person team in Newquay. This localized supply chain results in a six-pack costing nine pounds and seventy pence, which equates to twenty-six pounds and ninety-four pence per kilogram. In contrast, major retailers sell competing products for significantly less. Tesco and Sainsbury's sell ten cod fish fingers for two pounds and fifty pence, or eight pounds and thirty-three pence per kilogram. Birds Eye offers the same quantity for four pounds and fifty pence, or sixteen pounds and seven pence per kilogram.

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Rapid Startup Growth and Retail Expansion

Richardson launched the company in March alongside chef George Turner, initially producing one hundred packets a month. Production has since scaled dramatically to two thousand five hundred packets monthly, driven by strong demand. The brand is currently sold online and in various delis, with a waiting list of fifty shops eager to stock the product. Despite this rapid expansion, Richardson emphasizes that the company aims to grow without antagonizing established competitors. He acknowledges the nostalgic value of major brands like Birds Eye, stating that while his product is different, they are not trying to destroy the market.

Global Supply Chain Controversies and Ethics

The premium pricing of Fat Fingers reflects its use of all-British fish and labor, a direct contrast to some industry practices highlighted by Ed Conway, Sky News' economics editor. In August, Conway published an article detailing how certain fish fingers use British fish that is frozen, shipped to Rotterdam, transferred to a larger boat, and carried fourteen thousand miles to China. In China, the fish is semi-thawed, filleted, deboned, skinned, and refrozen before being shipped back to the UK. This process can result in the fish traveling thirty thousand nautical miles before consumption, a practice that raises questions about sustainability and transparency in the frozen food sector.

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High-End Dining and Consumer Preferences

Fish fingers have also found a place in high-end dining, with Bellamy's, a Mayfair brasserie, serving handmade cod fish fingers from Scotland for sixteen pounds and fifty pence. Hugh Smithson-Wright, the public relations representative for Bellamy's, notes that the dish is not ironic but simply high quality, attracting high-profile customers including potential members of the royal family. However, consumer preferences remain divided. Food critic Tom Parker Bowles expressed a strong preference for Birds Eye, praising the neon orange crumb and the eternal taste of childhood tea over posh alternatives.

Product Comparison and Market Positioning

Physical comparisons between Fat Fingers and market leaders reveal significant size differences. Fat Fingers measure nine point five centimeters by two point eight centimeters, whereas Birds Eye fish fingers are eight centimeters by two point five centimeters, and Tesco's version is eight centimeters by two point eight centimeters. Taste tests indicate that while Fat Fingers are delicious, Birds Eye remains a viable option for many consumers. The founder's commitment to quality is evident in his weekly consumption habits, suggesting that the market has room for both budget-friendly and premium options. As of last month, Fat Fingers became available on the GoPuff delivery app, further expanding their reach to new customers.