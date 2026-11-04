Rimac Nevera R Hits 268 Mph While Yangwang U9 Xtreme Tops 308 Mph as Fastest Buyable Cars

Discover the world's fastest production cars including the Lucid Air Sapphire, Ferrari 12Cilindri, and Aston Martin Vanquish with top speeds up to 217 mph.

Rimac Automobili has officially launched the Nevera R, a heavily upgraded variant of its electric hypercar that achieves a staggering 268 mph top speed. The Croatian manufacturer enhanced the vehicle with a more aggressive aerodynamic kit featuring a fixed rear wing and a redesigned quad-motor powertrain. This performance-oriented battery system pushes output to 2,107 horsepower, which is nearly 200 horsepower more than the previous standard model. The standard Nevera variant also sees significant upgrades and maintains a formidable top speed of 256 mph.

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme from BYD currently holds the record for the fastest production car available to consumers today. This Chinese electric vehicle utilizes a quad-motor powertrain to generate nearly 3,000 horsepower. The boundary-pushing setup allowed the two-door sports car to reach 308 mph during testing in Germany last fall. While the model is currently on sale in China, it remains unavailable for purchase or import in the United States market.

Also read AOTW: Bri Parrent’s sensational sophomore season earns her statewide flag football honors

Lucid Motors continues to dominate the high-performance sedan segment with the Air Sapphire. This four-door vehicle features a tri-motor powertrain consisting of one motor at the front and two on the rear axle. The system produces 1,234 horsepower, enabling acceleration from zero to 60 mph in just 1.89 seconds. The sleek design allows the sedan to reach a top speed of 208 mph while remaining practical for daily use.

Ferrari has introduced the 12Cilindri as a bold return to naturally aspirated V-12 engines. The 6.5-liter engine produces 819 horsepower and 500 ft lbs of torque in a two-seater coupe. The car reaches a top speed of 211 mph and now offers a transmission that simulates manual gear shifting. This addition appeals to purists seeking a classic driving feel during an era dominated by electrification.

Advertisement

Lamborghini has replaced its previous V-10 models with the Temerario hybrid supercar. A twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 works in conjunction with three electric motors to produce 907 horsepower. This output significantly exceeds the 631 horsepower of the Huracan Performante and EVO variants. The standard edition achieves a top speed of 213 mph, which is eleven mph faster than its predecessor.

Aston Martin unveiled the third iteration of the Vanquish nameplate in 2024 after an eight-year hiatus. The two-door grand tourer is powered by an all-new 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 engine. This powerplant delivers 824 horsepower and 738 ft lbs of torque to the wheels. The athletic coupe accelerates from zero to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 214 mph.

Pagani has introduced the Utopia as its latest model with a more streamlined design. The company removed extraneous styling elements to create its most driver-centric ride yet. An AMG-sourced 6.0-liter V-12 produces 852 horsepower and 811 ft lbs of torque. Drivers can choose between an automated manual or a traditional manual gearbox for this automotive wonder.

McLaren has released the Solus GT, a car with a sharp exterior resembling a Decepticon. Its hybrid powertrain combines a twin-turbocharged V-8 with an electric motor to yield 1,275 horsepower. This setup allows the car to reach a top speed of 213 mph. The model sits alongside other high-performance vehicles in the hypercar segment.

The Lamborghini Revuelto serves as the brand first series-production hybrid vehicle. It features a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 assisted by three electric motors. The powertrain creates 1,001 horsepower and 793 ft lbs of torque in the base model. The high-performance SV variant bumps output to 1,050 horsepower while maintaining a top speed of 217 mph.

Aston Martin has also introduced the Valhalla roadster as a glimpse into the future of the brand. The car combines a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with three electric motors. The powertrain produces an output in excess of 1,000 horsepower. This configuration enables a top speed of 217 mph, assuring traditionalists of the vehicle performance.

Advertisement

General Motors has released the range-topping ZR1X variant of the eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette. This model features a mid-mounted 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 paired with a front-mounted e-motor. The combination churns out 1,250 horsepower and 973 ft lbs of torque. The two-door car can hit a top speed of 233 mph, making it the most powerful production Corvette ever.

Czinger has launched the 21C with a unique bubble cockpit and tandem seating arrangement. The American-made sports car features a hybrid-assisted V-8 that generates 1,250 horsepower. This setup produces 849 ft lbs of torque. The car is available as a coupe or an open-top Spyder variant, offering distinct driving experiences.

Ferrari has entered the hybrid hypercar market with the F80. This fifth entry in the class pairs a 4.0-liter V-6 with three electric motors. The complex setup pumps out a combined 1,184 horsepower, making it the most powerful road-going Ferrari ever produced. The car reaches a top speed of 217.5 mph, solidifying its place in the upper echelon of performance vehicles.

Bugatti has released the Tourbillon as the third distinct model since its reboot. The car pairs a naturally aspirated 8.3-liter V-16 with a trio of electric motors. This hybrid setup produces 1,800 horsepower and helps the car reach a top speed of 277 mph. The speedometer goes up to 550 kph, which is approximately 341 mph, indicating the extreme capabilities of the vehicle.

SSC has produced the Tuatara, which packs a twin-turbocharged 5.9-liter flat-plane crank V-8. The engine pumps out 1,750 horsepower in pursuit of extreme speed. The car reached a one-way top speed of 295 mph during testing at Space Florida in 2022. Analysts suggest the vehicle could crack the 300 mph barrier sooner than later in independent trials.