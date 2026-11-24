“After the disastrous Republican loss in the midterm elections,” JD Vance has lost his “huge lead” over Marco Rubio in polling for the 2028 GOP primaries, notes The Washington Examiner’s Byron York…

REUTERS“After the disastrous Republican loss in the midterm elections,” JD Vance has lost his “huge lead” over Marco Rubio in polling for the 2028 GOP primaries,— and a fresh survey now “shows Rubio with a substantial lead over Vance among voters likely to take part in the crucial early contests.

” It showed Rubio at 49% to Vance’s 28% in Iowa, and splits of 44-25 in New Hampshire, 43-28 in South Carolina and 53-32 in Nevada. Then again, the poll didn’t include Ron DeSantis, who’s jumped up in other polls. For now, “Rubio seems to be escaping the forces of political gravity that are weighing on Trump and Vance,” but “we’ll learn soon enough whether it can last.

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”The collapse of the United Nations’ COP31 stems from a breakdown in underlying consensus,, since “the international scientific community has rejected and withdrawn its most extreme assumptions and projections. ” These “flawed” estimates “were sold to the public as settled science” and “underpinned catastrophe models” used by industry and government institutions.

“State policymakers used these projections to justify eliminating power plants” — in New York, this “contributed to the retirement of about 36% of the state’s electricity generation. ” Climate change “hyperbole” created “the panic,” now “shown to have been based on unscientific assumptions that were never compatible with basic energy economics and demography. ” In a “long-overdue correction,” US “policy, regulation, and law must follow the science.

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”The tip wage credit faces a new attack in Washington, DC,. Initiative 87 — which would also “raise the District’s minimum wage to $25 by 2029” — is the third recent bid to kill it. The last one, in 2022, got rolled back after “full-service bar and restaurant jobs declined by 5 percent in D.C.

, while worker earnings fell by over $11 million as restaurants cut hours and staff. ” But with Mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George’s support, “Initiative 87 may survive. ” “When it comes to eliminating the tip wage credit in D.C. , the third time, unfortunately, may be the charm.

”The message Democrats sent in the midterms,. That applies to “the economy, inflation, ‘affordability,’ and gasoline prices” as well as “ICE roundups. ” Democrats created these problems “through ill-advised policies during the Biden years,” and under President Trump “it was challenging to fix them. ” Though inflation slowed after Trump returned to office, it was impossible to bring prices back down to pre-Biden-era levels without “causing more problems.

” Similarly, “once migrants crossed into the United States, they were going to be hard” to remove. Warning: Democrats’ post-election plans for “spending and immigration” are likely to only make matters “worse. ”A “decade-long disenfranchisement from reality” has turned Portland, Ore. , from “what could have been the next great American city into a cautionary tale,”.

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In the rioting of 2020, “no major American city other than Minneapolis itself leaned as enthusiastically into the violence. ” Then the state decriminalized drugs in 2021, and “a downtown badly damaged in the protests quickly became an open-air shooting gallery” as “overdose deaths nearly doubled” and the city’s “permissive urban camping laws sent homelessness soaring. The office vacancy rate hit 34%, yet electeds are “stuck debating whether to move toward the center or further left.

” Hopes for the “death spiral” to end: The state “ended its drug decriminalization experiment in 2024” even as the city passed an “urban camping ban. ”