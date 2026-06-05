Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift queue immerses guests in stunt‑crew workshop before coaster launch

Universal Studios Hollywood's new Fast & Furious roller coaster will debut this summer, featuring a queue that recreates the franchise's stunt‑vehicle workshop with authentic props, QR‑code videos and tributes to the stunt professionals behind the films.

Universal Studios Hollywood is gearing up for the debut of Fast & Furious : Hollywood Drift, a new roller‑coaster that will open this summer and wind its track across the park's Upper and Lower Lots.

What sets the experience apart is not only the high‑speed ride itself but also an immersive queue that takes guests into a meticulously reconstructed workshop where the franchise's iconic stunt vehicles are imagined and built. The queue, designed by Universal Creative, is a tribute to the behind‑the‑scenes talent that makes the Fast & Furious movies feel so visceral.

Jon Corfino, Vice President of Universal Creative, led a behind‑the‑scenes tour and explained that the goal was to create "a love letter to the stunt people and stunt coordinators" rather than simply placing guests inside a movie set. Visitors travel along cement pathways marked with burned‑rubber tire tracks that lead them into a garage‑style environment complete with tool benches, dry‑erase boards, and video screens displaying authentic storyboards and footage from the films.

QR codes placed on many of the props allow guests to scan and view short videos that detail how each stunt was engineered, turning the waiting line into an interactive museum of movie magic. The display features an array of replica vehicles and props painstakingly recreated by Dennis McCarthy, the franchise's picture‑car coordinator, in his Sun Valley vehicle‑effects workshop.

Highlights include a 1970 Ford Escort Mk1 driven by Brian O'Conner in Fast & Furious 6, a massive 9,000‑pound bank vault that Dominic Toretto and Brian O'Conner famously towed through the streets of Rio (with a hidden pickup truck inside the vault demonstrating how the stunt was achieved), and a low‑profile car used by the antagonists in the same film, equipped with independent four‑wheel steering for extreme maneuverability. Also on display is a dirt bike from F9: The Fast Saga, a ramp car used to launch vehicles 300 feet into the air, and a Dodge Charger engine with a replica of the internal NOS (Nitrous Oxide Systems) injectors that provide the signature horsepower boost seen throughout the series.

The combination of tangible props, interactive technology, and detailed storytelling ensures that guests leave the queue buzzing with the same adrenaline that fuels the films, setting the tone for the high‑octane coaster that follows





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