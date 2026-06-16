Fast-food giant dethroned as customer study crowns America's new favorite restaurant chain

Jersey Mike's overtakes Chick-fil-A to claim the top spot in the 2026 American Customer Satisfaction Index, the first new quick-service restaurant leader in a decade.

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Chick-fil-A, which topped the annual American Customer Satisfaction Index in 2025, fell to second place this year. Jersey Mike's topped the American Customer Satisfaction Index quick-service rankings this year — ending Chick-fil-A's run at No. 1. The ACSI described Jersey Mike's as"a new leader among QSRs," adding that it was the first time in more than a decade that a new chain led the quick-service category.

"Jersey Mike's ACSI success is consistent with their business performance, including rapid unit growth, strong customer demand, and a model designed around throughput and off-premise convenience from high digital pickup usage," the study noted. Jersey Mike's, founded in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 1956, has more than 4,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada, according to its website. The ACSI added that the chain's menu is"fairly narrow, and they have a model conducive to franchisee success.

"Though Chick-fil-A was dethroned for the first time in more than a decade, the ACSI said the Atlanta-based chain"is still theFox News Digital reached out to Jersey Mike's and Chick-fil-A for comment. Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at





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