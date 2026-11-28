From Dominoes to KFC, fast food restaurants are becoming proving grounds for all kinds of dehumanizing AI surveillance.

As if frying fast food for minimum wage wasn’t demeaning enough, restaurants are now unleashing experimental new AI tools on workers at an alarming clip.

From Taco Bell to Burger King, it seems every fast food chain is competing to see who can trap low-wage employees in the most dystopian panopticon. Many delivery drivers at the pizza chain Dominos, for example, are now being asked to install an app by the company “Drivosity” onto their phones, which they’re then expected to keep open for their entire delivery shift.

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, the Drivosity app is billed as a “cutting-edge GPS and AI” tool used by store managers to monitor drivers through their personal devices. Trips are scored on a scale of 1 to 100 using a black box model, similar to the kind of vexing setupAnd like Amazon’s tools, Drivosity scores — which employees say are not transparently explained — are a key metric used by management for discipline and termination.