Three masked men smashed into Fast Credit Pawnbrokers in Old Swan last night, stealing jewelry before their getaway van burned down. Police are hunting for suspects.

Three masked men launched a violent raid on Fast Credit Pawnbrokers in Old Swan last night, deliberately crashing a white van through the shop window before smashing the interior with hammers and fleeing in a blaze. The dramatic incident occurred at approximately 5:30 pm on Prescot Road, where the gang stole jewelry and other valuable items before setting their vehicle on fire, which erupted into a massive fireball.

The Mechanics of the Ram Raid Burglary

According to Merseyside Police, the perpetrators deliberately drove the rear of a white van directly into the storefront, shattering the glass pane and creating a breach for entry. Footage captured the vehicle parked just feet from the shop entrance as the three thieves, whose faces were obscured, quickly climbed through the wreckage using hammers to dismantle hanging debris and ransack the store.

Also read Trump Renews Push for 10% Credit Card Rate Cap, Drawing Bipartisan Support and Criticism

The group was observed carrying a large bag filled with stolen goods as they moved through the damaged premises. After successfully looting the establishment, the criminals set the white van alight, causing it to erupt into flames that were later seen gutted by responders. They then escaped the scene in a separate, dark-colored vehicle, leaving behind significant destruction and a hazardous fire.

Witness Accounts and Police Investigation

Local residents witnessed the chaotic aftermath, with one eyewitness describing the scene to the Liverpool Echo by noting that the van made a popping noise before sounding like an explosion. The witness observed what appeared to be individuals running away from the burning vehicle, highlighting the speed and violence of the escape. The Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service arrived promptly to extinguish the flames and ensure the area was safe for emergency personnel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Det Insp Paula Jones confirmed that the incident is being treated as a ram raid burglary, with enquiries in their very early stages. She emphasized the terrible risk these criminals posed to staff and the public, noting that Prescot Road was busy with evening traffic and commuters making their way home when the attack took place. No injuries were reported, but the incident caused significant damage and huge inconvenience to the business and the surrounding community.

Impact on Community and Call for Evidence

The destructive theft forced the closure of neighboring businesses, including an Iceland supermarket, as the area remained cordoned off for forensic examination and CCTV analysis. Prescot Road was closed to traffic last night while officers carefully searched the scene for evidence related to the van and the getaway vehicle. Police are urging anyone who may have captured the incident on dashcam or witnessed the vehicles to come forward.

Det Insp Jones thanked the public for their cooperation and stressed the importance of community intelligence in locating the offenders. Merseyside Police have asked members of the public to share any relevant information via their social media desk on X or Facebook at @MerPolCC, through their official website, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Next Steps and Official Incident Reference

For those wishing to provide information anonymously, the police have directed individuals to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website. The specific incident reference number for this case is 26000964849, which should be quoted when providing any details to law enforcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities continue to review the extensive body of evidence gathered from the scene and surrounding areas. The investigation remains active as Merseyside Police work to identify and apprehend the three men responsible for the violent break-in and subsequent arson. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in the Old Swan area immediately.