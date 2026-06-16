Fast Charlie Climbs Netflix Charts as Pierce Brosnan Thriller Finds Streaming Success

Fast Charlie, starring Pierce Brosnan and featuring James Caan in his final role, ranks fifth on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list as of June 2026, drawing viewers with its Southern noir crime thriller storyline.

As of June 15, 2026, the crime thriller Fast Charlie has secured the number five spot on Netflix 's Top 10 Movies list. Starring Pierce Brosnan in the lead role, the film has been a steady performer on the streaming platform, dropping just two positions from its previous rank after spending ten consecutive days on the chart.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Phillip Noyce, Fast Charlie is a Southern noir crime thriller adapted from Victor Gischler's novel Gun Monkeys. The screenplay was penned by Richard Wenk, known for his work on The Equalizer series. The film also features Morena Baccarin and notably includes James Caan in his final film role before his passing in July 2022.

Produced on a budget of $16 million, Fast Charlie was shot in New Orleans during April 2022, capturing the gritty atmosphere of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The story follows Charlie Swift, a retired hitman turned fixer for mob boss Stan Mullen, whom he has served loyally for two decades. Charlie's life takes a violent turn when a rival crime boss disrupts the underground order, forcing him to confront his past and protect those he cares about.

The film originally premiered at the 2023 Mill Valley Film Festival on October 7, 2023, before being released in select theaters and on video on demand by Vertical Entertainment on December 8, 2023. Fast Charlie's continued presence on Netflix's Top 10 list highlights its appeal among subscribers, even as it competes with other popular titles. Currently, the film trails behind Maternal Instinct, Office Romance, Ticket to Paradise, and Colors of Evil: Black on the streaming giant's chart.

Despite being overshadowed by these higher-ranking entries, Fast Charlie has managed to maintain a steady viewership, drawing audiences with its blend of action, suspense, and character-driven drama. The film's success on Netflix is a testament to Brosnan's enduring star power and the compelling narrative crafted by Noyce and Wenk. Critics have praised the performances, particularly Brosnan's nuanced portrayal of a man grappling with his violent profession and Caan's poignant final screen appearance.

The Southern noir aesthetic, complete with sweltering humidity and morally ambiguous characters, adds a layer of authenticity that sets Fast Charlie apart from typical crime thrillers. Behind the scenes, the production team faced the challenge of filming during the spring of 2022, navigating pandemic protocols to bring Gischler's novel to life. The choice to shoot in New Orleans provided a richly textured backdrop, enhancing the film's gritty realism.

Industry observers note that Fast Charlie's journey from a festival premiere to a streaming hit exemplifies the evolving landscape of film distribution. While its theatrical run was limited, the film has found a second life on Netflix, reaching a global audience. As the streaming wars intensify, titles like Fast Charlie demonstrate the value of star-driven genre films in attracting and retaining subscribers.

With its mix of familiar faces, tight plot, and emotional depth, Fast Charlie stands as a solid entry in the crime thriller genre, continuing to find new viewers months after its initial release. Vritti Johar, an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, notes, 'Fast Charlie is a testament to the enduring appeal of classic noir storytelling, updated for modern audiences.

' The film's current ranking suggests that its momentum shows no signs of slowing down, offering a compelling watch for fans of the genre





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