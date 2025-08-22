Fast Charging Could Make Zinc-Ion Batteries a Game-Changer

Research at Georgia Tech reveals that fast charging zinc-ion batteries extends their lifespan, challenging conventional battery wisdom and paving the way for a new generation of batteries.

Scientists at Georgia Tech have made a groundbreaking discovery that could revolutionize the battery industry. Led by Hailong Chen, PhD, an associate professor in the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering, the research team found that fast charging zinc-ion batteries enhances their lifespan instead of degrading them, overturning the long-held belief that fast charging is detrimental to batteries.

This discovery stems from the observation of how zinc behaves during charging at different rates. Unlike lithium-ion batteries, where fast charging accelerates dendrite formation, a phenomenon that leads to short circuits and battery degradation, zinc-ion batteries under fast charging suppress dendrite growth. Instead, the zinc deposits in a smooth, tightly packed manner, resembling neatly stacked books rather than splintered shards. This structure not only prevents short circuits but also contributes to a longer battery lifespan. The team's findings challenge traditional battery design and open up new possibilities for zinc-ion batteries. These batteries, thanks to zinc's abundance and low cost compared to lithium, offer inherent advantages such as nonflammability, environmental safety, and easy recyclability. While dendrite growth has been a major obstacle for zinc-ion batteries, this research demonstrates a way to overcome this challenge through fast charging. The team is now focused on improving the cathode of the battery and exploring zinc blends to enhance its overall performance and durability. The potential applications for these improved zinc-ion batteries are vast, spanning from home energy storage and grid stabilization to powering electric vehicles and more





