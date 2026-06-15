Fashion’s Top Models Are All In on the World Cup

The World Cup is here—and you will find many supermodels cheering on their favorite teams on their days off.

Kicking off on June 11 with Mexico versus South Africa, the tournament will run until July 19 and is set to be the biggest and most exciting edition of the World Cup yet: 48 teams from around the globe will compete in 104 fixtures .

This year, the tournament is being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. While you will find many soccer freaks cheering on their teams in the audience , you may be surprised to find many of fashion’s top models are partaking in the fun, too. How would we know such a thing?

Well,asked a variety of catwalk mainstays what their World Cup plans were this month, and were informed that many of them have specific traditions and superstitions around watching a big game.wear a yellow jersey), read on below for how supermodels plan to watch the World Cup games.

“I love love team sports and I have watched every World Cup tournament since I was a child. Growing up, we only had one TV—with no clicker —so we watched what my father watched, which was World Cup and hockey and NFL and and and and and…. I will be rooting for multiple teams. I know one should commit to one team only, but I have so much of my heart in many places.

Go Canada, my home country. Go USA, where I live and raised my child. Go France! I am a huge fan of France in general, and my child is half-French.

Go Italy…. My heritage. Oops, I forgot—how did they not qualify!?to wear, according to the last game. I’m very superstitious.

But yes, we have a home full of team paraphernalia. ”“I’m super excited for this year‘s World Cup. It’s in New York City, and it’s my first time going. I’m so excited to watch the game in person, and only have to take an Uber to get there.

Honestly, I’m a new soccer fan, but I love Brazil. I love sports. I love seeing people come together to celebrate something. Attending the game is a crazy thing for me to conceptualize, but I’m super excited, as it’s my first time going—it is happening during the Knicks finals, so there’s a lot of fun sports-related things happening.

I’ll be bouncing around to celebrate sports, because something I’m known for is just loving sports so much. Adriana Lima and her daughter in full soccer fan mode.

“I’m so excited because this year it's happening in my second home, the USA! I get to experience all of it: the fans bringing their anthems, their flags, their culture. For me, the World Cup starts way before the opening ceremony—everyone guessing the new uniforms, preparing “A TORCIDA! ” I will be cheering for “Os Canarinhos”—the nickname for the Brazilian team!

Being a Brazil fan isn't really a choice: It's something you’re born into. I was born already in love withI’ll be watching the World Cup everywhere! On the TV, my phone, my iPad, the radio, at the stadium… whatever it takes to follow and cheer for Brazil. I’ll be wearing my Brazil jersey, and it must be yellow!

Sometimes the team plays in another color, but yellow is our lucky color. It's the sun, the gold of the trophy… and our whole nation is praying this is finally our HEXA! ”“I’m very excited: The World Cup is one of those rare moments where sport, culture, fashion, and community all come together.

It feels extra special for me because I’ll be representing all parts of who I am—Morocco, the Netherlands, and Egypt—and getting to experience that energy in New York. Football has always been my favorite sport. I played growing up, and still play now for fun. I’ll definitely be supporting Morocco, the Netherlands, and Egypt—they all feel personal to me—but I also just love beautiful football and the way the game brings people together.

I’ll be at the opening game, which I’m really excited about. After that, I’ll probably be moving around New York, watching matches with friends, and soaking up all the different energies across the city. I collect jerseys, so I’ll definitely be wearing a few special ones throughout the tournament. But I’m also approaching it through fashion—custom looks, vintage shirts, and reworking old football jerseys into dresses.

Wait until you see! ”“I’m excited to see Mexico be the protagonist of this World Cup. I'm excited to see our people compete with pride. Even though I don't follow soccer constantly, the World Cup has something very special—people with stories, talent, discipline, and dreams.

Even though I don't consider myself a fan, sport and art can unite us, despite the difficulties and the little support that many countries have to get ahead. It is inspiring to see how passion remains alive even in the face of difficulties and how, for a moment, millions of people come together to support the same dream. Many in my family are soccer fans, so important games usually become reunions.

Since I was very young, the World Cup has been an excuse to get together. For me, the true tradition is not the game, but sharing time with the people I love, and that feeling of belonging. We usually get together at my grandmother's house, where we have a good meal, fruit water, music, and conversations. For me, this coexistence is one of the most special parts of the World Cup, and this year will not be the exception.

”“The World Cup is so exciting—nothing is hotter than a summer with a World Cup. I can’t wait to see Les Bleus on the field, and try to bring the third star on the jersey. La France forever! I’ve been a fan of the French team since forever—football is so big in France that even the people who don’t follow football will cheer for France.

I will try to go see a game live, but otherwise I will watch from every spot possible: On my phone, at a bar, at home with friends. I don’t want to miss a single second. And I’m hoping to be in Paris if la France is in the finals, because the atmosphere in Paris will be magic. I’ll be wearing the France jersey, of course… and boo-ing the opponents. ”





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