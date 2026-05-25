Fashion Highlights of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Emily Henderson rounded up her favorite outfits from the first week of the show, highlighting several designers and their creations. The event featured celebrities, King, and Queen, showcasing the perfect blend of horticulture and fashion. The event highlights the beautiful fusion of the two, with seasonally elegant outfits on full display. Several high-end designers showcased their creations, using patterns, colors, and textures to reflect the show's focus on print, color, and seasonal elegance. Women from the public and celebrities alike made a statement with their stylish ensembles, catching the eye of partygoers and a wide audience.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show opened in a stylish manner with a host of celebrities, including a notable appearance by King and Queen, who welcomed guests in their best attire.

The event highlights the beautiful fusion of horticulture and fashion, with seasonally elegant outfits on full display. Several Daily Mail journalists shared their favorite outfits from the event, offering inspiration for those looking to channel Chelsea charm. Various designers showcased their creations, using patterns, colors, and textures to reflect the show's focus on print, color, and seasonal elegance.

Women from the public and celebrities alike made a statement with their stylish ensembles, catching the eye of partygoers and a wide audience. The mix of emerging designers and high-end labels elevated the event, showcasing the perfect blend of style, elegance, and beauty. Designers such as Adrianna Papell, Laura Hamilton, and Aspiga showed their creations, demonstrating the intriguing possibilities of seasonal textiles and styles. Here are some of our expert's favorite outfits from the event





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RHS Chelsea Flower Show Fashion Celebrity Outfits Horticulture Seasonal Elegance Designer Outfits Andrea Papell Laura Hamilton Aspiga King And Queen

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Daily Mail: Fashion at the RHS Chelsea Flower ShowThe RHS Chelsea Flower Show, known for its horticulture-inspired fashion, opened with a host of celebrities and a notable appearance from the King and Queen. The event naturally lends itself to fashion rooted in print, color, and seasonal elegance, with patterned dresses leading the way. Myleene Klass, Laura Hamilton, Alex Jones, Vogue Williams, Charlotte Hawkins, and Lady Amelia Windsor were among the attendees who showcased their stylish ensembles.

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