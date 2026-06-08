Fashion Frenzy and Romance at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

The F1 Grand Prix of Monaco was a star-studded affair, with many celebrities turning out to support their favorite drivers. While some, like Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe, turned heads with their stylish outfits, others, such as Catherine Zeta-Jones, missed the mark with their fashion choices. The event was a huge success, with many fans in attendance and a number of exciting racing moments.

The F1 Grand Prix of Monaco saw a mix of glamour and fashion mishaps as celebrities stepped out to attend the prestigious event in Monte Carlo.

While some, like Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe, turned heads with their stylish outfits, others, such as Catherine Zeta-Jones, missed the mark with their fashion choices. Kim Kardashian, who was attending the event with her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, wowed in a daring backless cream dress and sky-high heels. Her sister Khloe opted for a neutral look in a lace-trimmed slip dress and a white waistcoat.

The reality TV star and her sister were joined by other celebrities, including model Kelly Piquet, who commanded attention in an unusual jacket with pompoms, and actress Olivia Wilde, who dressed for the sun in a strappy white dress. However, not all celebrities made a good impression on the fashion front.

Cynthia Erivo looked better prepared for a night out than a walk around the paddocks in her statement red leather trousers, and Catherine Zeta-Jones' floral jumpsuit failed to impress some fans. Despite the fashion mishaps, the event was a star-studded affair, with many celebrities turning out to support their favorite drivers.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton, who have been friends for over a decade, have been going strong for nearly six months after they were first spotted getting cosy on New Year's Eve in Aspen. They went public with their romance at the Super Bowl in February and subsequently went Instagram official. The couple's relationship has been subject to much speculation, with a source previously saying that they have an 'intense' relationship and that Kardashian's family absolutely 'adores' him.

However, Kim's encounter with a TV reporter at the event did not go well, with the reality TV star and her sister refusing to speak to Martin Brundle of British broadcaster Sky Sports. The embarrassing moment sparked fury among fans watching on at home, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment. The F1 Grand Prix of Monaco is an annual event that attracts many celebrities and fans from around the world.

This year's event was no exception, with many A-listers turning out to support their favorite drivers. The event was held at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, and featured a number of high-profile celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The event was a huge success, with many fans in attendance and a number of exciting racing moments.

The F1 Grand Prix of Monaco is a highly anticipated event in the Formula 1 calendar, and this year's event did not disappoint. The event was a great opportunity for fans to see their favorite drivers in action, and for celebrities to show off their stylish outfits. The F1 Grand Prix of Monaco is an event that is not to be missed, and this year's event was no exception.

The event was a huge success, and many fans are already looking forward to next year's event. The F1 Grand Prix of Monaco is a highly anticipated event in the Formula 1 calendar, and this year's event did not disappoint. The event was a great opportunity for fans to see their favorite drivers in action, and for celebrities to show off their stylish outfits.

The F1 Grand Prix of Monaco is an event that is not to be missed, and this year's event was no exception. The event was a huge success, and many fans are already looking forward to next year's event. The F1 Grand Prix of Monaco is a highly anticipated event in the Formula 1 calendar, and this year's event did not disappoint.

The event was a great opportunity for fans to see their favorite drivers in action, and for celebrities to show off their stylish outfits. The F1 Grand Prix of Monaco is an event that is not to be missed, and this year's event was no exception. The event was a huge success, and many fans are already looking forward to next year's event





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