Fashion Fails Dominate the 2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet

A look at the most disastrous outfits from the 2026 Tony Awards, as stars like Sarah Paulson and Rosie O'Donnell miss the mark.

The 2026 Tony Awards , hosted by singer Pink, promised a night of celebration for Broadway's finest, but the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall told a different story.

While the ceremony honored standout productions like The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon! , Titanique, Two Strangers, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime, and The Rocky Horror Show, the fashion choices of many A-list attendees became the talk of the evening for all the wrong reasons. From over-the-top ruffles to clashing patterns and ill-fitting silhouettes, the event served up a parade of sartorial nightmares that left fashion critics and viewers alike questioning what these stars were thinking.

This year's worst-dressed list is packed with ensembles that tried too hard or simply missed the mark, proving that even Hollywood's elite can stumble when it comes to red carpet style. Leading the charge of fashion faux pas was Sarah Paulson, whose white and pink frock overwhelmed the senses with its chaotic mix of elements.

The dress featured an extremely low-cut neckline, dramatic oversized ties on the shoulders, red bows along the waistline, and an abundance of floral embellishments scattered throughout. It was a case of too many ideas competing for attention, resulting in a look that was more confusing than captivating.

Rosie O'Donnell opted for a more subdued but equally disastrous outfit: black dress pants and a matching jacket over a simple black top, but the bizarre yellow and silver pattern on the jacket turned what could have been a classic ensemble into a visual disaster. The pattern clashed horribly, creating a jarring effect that was far from flattering.

Melissa Barrera also landed on the list with a frumpy green gown that featured a tight bodice with a lace-up midriff area, but the extensive ruffled skirt weighed down the entire look, making her appear swallowed by fabric. The dress lacked any sense of structure or grace. Other stars joined the ranks of worst-dressed with equally questionable choices.

Jeremy Pope arrived in a black button-down top paired with a black and white skirt, accessorized with a fedora and shades, but the long pieces of fabric hanging from his arms were overly dramatic and distracting. Lily Rabe wore a black tassel frock that hung awkwardly on her frame, with the tassels adding an element of chaos rather than elegance.

Actress Whitney White hit the carpet in a silver dress with a sheer, bedazzled skirt featuring an enormous tail, a criss-cross neckline, and bizarre puffy sleeves; it ensured all eyes were on her, but for the wrong reasons. Carrie Coon completed the list with a turtleneck button-down frock with a tiered skirt that did her silhouette no favors, appearing boxy and unflattering.

These fashion missteps remind us that even at a glamorous event like the Tony Awards, not every star nails their red carpet moment. The night may have celebrated Broadway brilliance, but the sartorial failures will be remembered long after the final award was handed out





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