Fashion Edit: A Curated List of Seasonal Clothing and Accessory Purchases

A comprehensive shopping guide featuring a wide range of fashion items from blazers and dresses to jewelry and shoes, each with specific pricing and retail website information. The selection includes both high-street and premium brands, presented in a list format suitable for direct purchasing.

This piece presents a curated selection of fashion items featured in a style editorial, showcasing a mix of high-street and designer pieces with corresponding prices and retail sources.

The collection includes a Malina Evin blazer priced at £490 from bymalina.com, paired with a headscarf for £100 from the same brand. Citizens of Humanity provides flare jeans at £340. Accessories feature Zara ceramic brooches at £19.99 for a set of three and sandals for £35.99. Astrid & Miyu contributes a ring for £85.

The narrative continues with items from Byan: a Camelia blouse for £140, a top for £135, and a skirt for £165. Katie Loxton offers wave hoop earrings at £19.99, while Cove Vintage supplies a Monet bracelet for £165. Isla De Gar presents a handmade bridal bag for £145. Outerwear includes a Barbour Icons Bedale showerproof jacket for £229.

A mint velvet draped skirt midi dress costs £150, complemented by Astrid & Miyu wave huggies earrings for £65 and Monsoon lace espadrille flats for £39. Asos features an Arrange maxi dress for £150. Zara again appears with daisy earrings for £15.99, and Grenson supplies Queenie sandals for £195. Sassy Squid contributes a blouse for £114, Next offers a gingham maxi skirt for £52, and George at Asda provides ballet flats for £12.50.

Lock Hatters presents a straw fedora for £275. Primark's coordinated set includes a top for £16, a skirt for £20, and floral stud earrings for £3.50, with Tu Laced ballerina shoes at £18. Essential Antwerp showcases a coat for £320. Laura Ashley, via very.co.uk, has a shirred floral dress for £49.

River Island's twist strap sandals are £32. Hair styling is credited to Philippe Tholimet using Oribe products, make-up to Jesse Walker using Nars, and the model is Lydia R at Milk. The text functions as a shoppable fashion roundup, detailing each item's cost and purchase location, typical of a magazine's online retail directory. It blends various price points from budget-friendly Primark and George to luxury labels like Malina and Barbour, illustrating a full wardrobe scenario.

Descriptions are brief and product-focused, omitting broader style commentary or trend analysis. The list format with repetitive 'Shop' links indicates a digital-native commerce article where each product is tagged for direct purchase. This structure serves readers looking to replicate the modeled looks. While the source appears to be a feature from The Daily Mail's shopping section, the provided content is stripped of any editorial framing, leaving only itemised product data.

The absence of narrative context about the shoot or styling advice suggests the excerpt is from a pure shopping guide. The inclusion of hair and makeup credits, however, retains a faint residue of its editorial origins. Overall, the text is a transactional compilation of apparel and accessories, intended for immediate consumer action rather than leisurely reading





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