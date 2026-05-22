Fashion doesn't come with an expiration date: women over 50 need not retire their bikinis

The text suggests that fashion doesn't have an expiration date for women, and the author uses Charlize Theron and Cindy Crawford as examples to support this idea.

It's the kind of suit that looks just as right with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a linen cover-up as it does poolside with a frozen margarita.

Charlize Theron just reminded everyone why she's been turning heads for decades. The Oscar winner was spotted vacationing in Hawaii wearing a strapless yellow bikini that looked like pure sunshine. At 50, she's serving looks that would make women half her age take notes. Whether you shop on Amazon or not, fashion doesn't come with an expiration date, and Cindy Crawford is our inspiration for confidence at every age





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Fashion Women Bikinis Charlize Theron Cindy Crawford Confidence

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