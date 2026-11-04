Fashion director reveals £45 Morrisons coat and top picks for autumn winter 2026 style

A senior fashion director shares expert advice on selecting timeless outerwear, highlighting top picks from Karen Millen, Hobbs, and Jigsaw for the upcoming season.

A senior fashion director has unveiled her definitive guide to the best coats for the autumn winter 2026 season, spotlighting a remarkable £45 option from Morrisons alongside premium selections from Karen Millen and Jigsaw. Published on 4 November 2026, the curated list emphasizes how the right outerwear transforms everyday outfits into polished, high-end looks regardless of the base clothing worn underneath. The director, who has over a decade of experience styling everyone from A-list celebrities to everyday readers, notes that outerwear serves as a luxury item that instantly elevates confidence and personal presentation.

The power of strategic outerwear selection cannot be overstated in the British climate, where coats are a primary focus for consumers every autumn. Even a simple combination of black leggings and trainers for a Saturday morning coffee run is instantly refined when paired with a statement coat. This psychological boost is crucial for navigating daily life, influencing how individuals feel about their appearance and helping them project sophistication in varying weather conditions across the UK.

Also read And the Winner Is … See Who Walked Away With the Top Prizes at the 2026 CFDA Awards

Scouring shops and online retailers for this season's shoot, the fashion director was particularly impressed by the diversity and design-led edge of current market offerings. Key trends include faux fur textures and classic grey tones available from supermarket retailers. The selection process involved testing pieces for their ability to complement aspirational modelling shoots while remaining accessible to a wide audience, ensuring that options exist for every budget and body type without compromising on aesthetic appeal.

Selecting a coat requires answering three critical questions to ensure it meets long-term needs and stylistic preferences. First, does the piece elevate an outfit and keep the wearer warm? Second, will it last for years without losing its shape or color integrity? Third, does it work harmoniously with existing wardrobe staples? A wholehearted yes to all three indicates a worthy investment that enhances personal style rather than chasing fleeting trends.

Advertisement

The bold red coat from Karen Millen stands out as a stunning choice for those who typically prefer neutral palettes. Featuring a blue-based shade of red, this funnel-neck piece includes black button details and a belted waist to create a statement look. It complements various occasions while adding a splash of color to everyday attire, proving that color can be both timeless and versatile when the cut is classic.

For those seeking elegance, the wool coat from Hobbs offers a beautiful cream shade that defines buy-now-and-wear-forever quality. Its classic design pairs well with turtleneck tops and leather gloves, creating sophisticated looks suitable for professional or formal settings. This piece exemplifies the timeless appeal sought by discerning shoppers who prioritize longevity and refined aesthetics over temporary fashion statements.

The Jigsaw city coat remains the favorite for its slick, straight longline shape that hangs beautifully on various body types. The navy pinstripe design is particularly flattering for busty figures and softer on older skin tones. Styling it with tonal looks or double denim creates a considered, stylish high-low outfit that balances smart and casual elements effectively, making it a staple for year-round wear.

Another highlight for shoppers on a budget is the grey coat from Morrisons Nutmeg, priced at just £45. The shape, material, and cut of this coat are described as stunning, with lapels that add a look of luxury without a high price tag. The shade of grey is perfect, not too pale or too dark, making it a true treasure for those seeking high-end aesthetics at an accessible price point. This find demonstrates that designer-style looks are available in stores across the country.

Advertisement

The versatility of outerwear was further demonstrated through the inclusion of faux fur options, including a funnel-neck bomber that mimics the curl and texture of designer pieces. Rich colors and details like hook-and-eye fastenings scream high-end appeal, while elasticated cuffs ensure warmth and ease of styling. These items allow wearers to lean into the season's key trends while maintaining a chic, modern silhouette.

For those who prefer classic cuts, a check-lined double-collar offering from ASOS ARRANGE provides an edge with its reworked classic designs. The label, which emerged in early 2025, is noted for creating forever pieces with a unique point of interest. Pairing such a jacket with an oversized split-collar knit or pale blue denim creates an off-duty weekend look that is both stylish and comfortable for everyday activities.

The fashion director also highlighted a truly beautiful piece that will last forever, ideal for pairing with pale blue denim and trainers for an off-duty weekend look or over a little black dress during the party season. The shade is flattering for all skin tones and clothing combinations, with a shape that is elegant and dramatic all at once. This versatility ensures that the investment in outerwear yields high returns in terms of wearability and style impact.

Reflecting on her career, the director recalled styling Jennifer Saunders, who fell in love with a Ganni coat on set. This memorable moment underscored the beauty of the right coat and how it can capture the heart of the wearer instantly. No item is worn more often, making it the most hard-working piece in any wardrobe, yet the options and price points available today are more impressive than ever.