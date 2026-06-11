Fashion Designers Share Their Stories and Dreams at the CFDA/Fashion Fund

The CFDA/Fashion Fund is a prestigious award that recognizes the achievements of emerging and established designers. This year, finalists gathered at One World Trade Center to present their collections and share their stories and dreams.

gathered at One World Trade Center to make their case about why they should take home this year’s top prize. Each was given a loose framework to follow: use pieces from their collections to explain the past, present, and future of their brand.

Now in its 22nd year, the CFDA/ has never worked for anyone but himself and specializes in sculptural showpieces worn by pop stars. Each designer was given 15 minutes to present and answer questions. Fashion Fund finalists to hear about how they got started in this business, why they decided to strike out on their own, and who they’d love to dress one day. Here’s what we heard.

What is your first memory of fashion making an impact on you? My mom was a bit of a hoarder of magazines. In the bathroom downstairs at our house, there were stackedI think it’s the constant switching of roles. I was the second person to present today, then I ran into one of the little cubicles to work on my website because we’re shipping next week and I need to have everything live.

Then, I’m going back to the office to knit four more of those hoodies. It’s the constant switch up and having to be excellent at every single part of it. The most rewarding part is seeing someone wearing your pieces in the wild. That I actually get more of a thrill out of than a celebrity, because I’m like, ‘I know that they bought that from that retailer, because it’s in that colorway, and they probably paid full price.

’ ‘I didn’t think I was gonna enjoy the show, but the whole process, it felt like a release,’ Camps said of her New York Fashion Week debut earlier this year.

‘I’d been building up to that point for a while, and so that was definitely a monumental moment. ’ because of the knitwear. He did things on his own beat and he did not feel like he needed to show every time. He did things when he was ready.

On-time payments. I’ve been lucky, and I’ve been burned, and it’s not a sweeping statement across the board, but I think it’s just something that there needs to be more awareness of when you don’t have huge financial backing. What’s your first memory of fashion making an impact on you? My first memories are of when my grandparents moved to the US from Iran and opened a store.

As a little kid, I’d go into the store and I thought I was the visual merchandiser. I would be like, ‘No, this needs to go there. ’ And my uncle’s being like, ‘You’re freaking seven years old. Why are you doing this?

’ But it was just something that I really enjoyed doing. I would go into the tailor’s room and they would be working on the suits, and I would just be watching them draft a pattern. My first fashion job, I was 16. I started at a really young age—I was persistent.

I’d gotten an internship in the design studio atand one of my first memories was just watching him. He was still alive, it was like a year and a half before he passed away, and I remember him coming into the office every single day. I think he was sick at the time, but just watching someone who is such a master of color, shape, and all the things. And he would name clients.

‘I think that’s for Lynn Wyatt,’ or whoever it may be. And so I think that was such a huge impact on me as a designer because I do business that way, too





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CFDA/Fashion Fund Fashion Designers Emerging And Established Designers One World Trade Center Presentation Collections Stories Dreams Impact Of Fashion First Memory Fashion Job Karl Lagerfeld Showmanship Quality Attention To Detail Impact Of Fashion On Real Women On-Time Payments Persistence Internship Master Of Color Shape Naming Clients Visual Merchandising Tailor's Room Drafting A Pattern Persistent Young Age Persistence Internship Design Studio Master Of Color Shape Naming Clients Visual Merchandising Tailor's Room Drafting A Pattern

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