A fashion designer shares curated vintage finds including a 1980s Cassina coffee table, Marsèll loafers, and Guatemalan belt art in a new classifieds feature.

A prominent fashion designer has unveiled the latest installment of their curated closet drops, offering a selection of rare furniture, vintage clothing, and electronic collectibles to the public. This new release features a diverse array of items ranging from European classic lingerie to iconic mid-century modern pieces, appealing to collectors and interior design enthusiasts alike. The selection highlights unique narrative pieces found in unexpected locations, such as flea markets at defunct drive-in theaters across southern Florida.

Curated Vintage Clothing and Footwear

The designer presents a striking two-piece knickers set that blends daring design with devastating elegance, rooted in European classics. This garment frees the breasts while simultaneously emphasizing them, featuring an open crotch and wide lace trim with French beading on a nylon body. Buyers can choose between purple with black beading or black with purple beading, as the item is offered in one size fits all.

Also read Eight Forgotten 1980s Films Worth Re‑discovering

Also included is a pair of substantial loafers by the Italian brand Marsèll, which the designer admits are too large for personal use. The shoes are identified as size 40/9 and feature unusual shapes crafted from subtle leather with a zipper in the back for easy entry. The designer expresses a deep appreciation for the brand's commitment to material quality and distinctive silhouettes.

Mid-Century and 1980s Decorative Art

The collection extends to home decor with a tower of Guatemalan belts that has been repurposed as a sculptural installation. Originally an impulse buy seven or eight years ago, the designer altered the colors to reinvent the classic hippie belt into a new cultural niche-signaling device. The resulting art piece is now viewed as a potential lamp, and the designer urges buyers to act before changing their mind about the display.

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A centerpiece of the furniture drop is a marble-top coffee table by Michael McCarthy for the brand Cassina, featuring a tubular chrome base. This exemplary piece from the 1980s is in perfect condition, though the designer humorously notes that some cocaine might seep from its pores if nasal effort is applied. The table represents a significant artifact of 1980s design history in pristine state.

Rare Collectibles and Statement Pieces

Among the most eclectic items are nesting tins by Trieste, inspired by the elegant clown known as a Harlequin. These tins feature a perfect ruffle collar and delicate line art, with the single tear on the lids serving as the primary artistic focus. The designer identifies as a lover of elegant clowns, making this set a particularly personal and whimsical addition to any collection.

The drop also includes a commedia dell'arte-style Pierrette porcelain clown end table, described as the ultimate statement item. The designer possesses a perfect piece of glass to place on top, which they believe is a Tastesetters by Sigma product, though they are not entirely certain of the brand. This ambiguous provenance adds to the mystery and allure of the piece for knowledgeable buyers.

Additional Vintage Finds and Selection Criteria

Children's cowboy boots from the 1950s are offered as sculptural statement pieces rather than functional footwear. These boots are described as quite beautiful but require professional leather restoration to soften, suitable only for those with secret knowledge of the craft. The designer values their historical aesthetic over practical utility, positioning them as art objects.

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A large dining room table with a sanded oak top and powder-coated metal base rounds out the offering. This impressive size can seat six people and serves as a perfect update to a classic design. The selection process for these items is guided by the magazine's editors, who independently select expert recommendations across the e-commerce landscape to ensure quality and uniqueness for readers.